Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Christine (Pinnnock) Barney
Christine (Pinnnock) Barney 7/14/1951 - 8/14/2022 On August 14, 2022, Christine Pinnock Barney passed away in Federal Way, Washington, due to natural causes. She was 71 years old at the time of her passing. Christine Pinnock Barney was born on July 14, 1951, to John and Thelma Pinnock in Rexburg, Idaho. She is survived by her sister Cheryl Madsen, her two sons, Darwin and DJ Barney, and many wonderful other family members and friends who knew her. She is preceded in death by her daughter Janece Barney, her parents, her brothers, Tex and Terrell Pinnock, and her sister Charlene Tillock, along with many beloved family members and friends. Christine attended Sugar Salem High School and graduated in May of 1969. While in school, Christine was active in extracurricular activities, including the school drill team and the marching band. She also participated in the local Junior Miss Pageant and was voted Miss Congeniality.
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Dating on a budget at BYU-Idaho
Dating while in college may often be a challenge for young adults on tight budgets and busy schedules, but it is possible to have fun, inexpensive dates, report Brigham Young University-Idaho students. Melany and Thomas Cappelleri, married just four months, dated for a year and half before tying the knot...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Record turnout kicks off Madison County Fair
The Madison County Fair is drawing record crowds this year as local residents pack the grounds for the largest fair Madison County has organized yet. “This is the biggest fair that Madison County has put on. … We really wanted to give this to Madison County as maybe a preview to the Blackfoot fair, maybe better than the Blackfoot fair, I’m not going to say,” said Patty Poulsen, a fairgrounds administrator for Madison County.
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. The post Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September appeared first on Local News 8.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rigby student files lawsuit against IHSAA
A Rigby High School Senior has filed a lawsuit in District Court against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), following their declaration of his ineligibility to play Varsity Football for Rigby High School. The student filed the suit on August 11 with the Jefferson County District Court, along with...
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend. The post 3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Kids Zone up and running at fair despite Wednesday vandalisim
Despite someone damaging the Kids Zone at the Madison County Fair on Wednesday night, the play area was quickly fixed and made available for families to use by Thursday morning. Fair official Natalie Munns said that the vandalism was noticed Wednesday around 10 p.m. and right before the fair closed...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Celebrate You ends summer with a splash
Madison School District's 18th annual Celebrate You drew thousands of people to Porter Park, the Madison Education Center and Madison Junior High School on Tuesday. "It's a celebration for you. We know that some people need communities like this so that people can come and not feel lonely," said event volunteer Johnell Blancaver. "So every year for the last 18 years, we've been doing that. People can just come here and play games and do a lot of activities for the prizes. Everything is free. Everyone seems to be enjoying it so far."
eastidahonews.com
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Ashton Library to host Plant Swap
The Ashton Library will hold its second Plant Swap next month. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at the Ashton Community Center’s parking lot located at 925 Main St. It’s being held to help Ashton gardeners see what their neighbors are able to grow in a community where the growing season is short as the winters are long.
