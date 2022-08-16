Christine (Pinnnock) Barney 7/14/1951 - 8/14/2022 On August 14, 2022, Christine Pinnock Barney passed away in Federal Way, Washington, due to natural causes. She was 71 years old at the time of her passing. Christine Pinnock Barney was born on July 14, 1951, to John and Thelma Pinnock in Rexburg, Idaho. She is survived by her sister Cheryl Madsen, her two sons, Darwin and DJ Barney, and many wonderful other family members and friends who knew her. She is preceded in death by her daughter Janece Barney, her parents, her brothers, Tex and Terrell Pinnock, and her sister Charlene Tillock, along with many beloved family members and friends. Christine attended Sugar Salem High School and graduated in May of 1969. While in school, Christine was active in extracurricular activities, including the school drill team and the marching band. She also participated in the local Junior Miss Pageant and was voted Miss Congeniality.

SUGAR CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO