CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program will hold a prospect camp for high school players grades 9-12 October 2 at 1 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Baseball Field. The purpose of the camp is for the Minnesota Crookston coaching staff to evaluate student-athletes on the field and to see if they encompass some of the character traits the program is looking for in a student-athlete. During this camp student-athletes will be evaluated based on their 60 yard dash, arm strength from their position, batting practice, infield/outfield practice, and a live game.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO