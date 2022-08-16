Read full article on original website
Minnesota Crookston Baseball to Host Prospect Camp October 2
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program will hold a prospect camp for high school players grades 9-12 October 2 at 1 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Baseball Field. The purpose of the camp is for the Minnesota Crookston coaching staff to evaluate student-athletes on the field and to see if they encompass some of the character traits the program is looking for in a student-athlete. During this camp student-athletes will be evaluated based on their 60 yard dash, arm strength from their position, batting practice, infield/outfield practice, and a live game.
Minnesota Crookston Men’s Cross Country Picked 12th in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team was picked to finish 12th in the NSIC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday, August 18 by the conference office. The Golden Eagles received 32 points and were slotted ahead of Southwest Minnesota State University, and Upper Iowa University. The Golden Eagles improved by two spots after being picked 14th in 2021.
Macy Fee Crowned Miss Crookston 2022
After a year of her reign, Miss Crookston 2021 Hayden Winjum handed her crown to Macy Fee, the winner of Miss Crookston 2022. Fee, sponsored by KROX, also captured the crown in the talent, on-stage presence and interview portion of the competition. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, an additional $1,000 UMC scholarship and entrance fee into the Miss Minnesota Pageant. By winning three other categories, Fee won another $300.
