The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO