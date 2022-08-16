Read full article on original website
Alexander Says Lack of Junior-to-Junior Connection Sent Him to ASU
The wide receiver felt snubbed by the previous Husky staff.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
whidbeylocal.com
Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for Week of August 22-28, 2022
NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – There are aircraft carrier-based flight training operations scheduled to occur at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island complex the week of August 22-28, 2022. The Outlying Landing Field (OLF) in Coupeville, Wash. is closed to jet aircraft traffic due to airfield maintenance.
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Banff
If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
ghscanner.com
One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday
The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
More heat is headed toward Whatcom. How hot will it get? And what else is on the way?
Normal mid-August highs are in the low 70s for Bellingham, but heat waves are common in late summer.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
southsoundmag.com
Blueberry Season Officially Arrives in Washington
While the unusually cold and wet weather this summer has given it a late start, blueberry season has officially arrived in Washington. Surprisingly, this year’s yield is expected to be enormous: the Washington Blueberry Commission is predicting the harvest will be record-breaking. “We are looking at the biggest blueberry...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
KXL
Elderly Man First Human To Acquire Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The first human acquired case of a tick-borne disease has been found in Washington state. A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease from anaplasmosis. He was working in brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by the tick. The...
seattleschild.com
Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail
On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
Tri-City Herald
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and although tsunamis are rarer than earthquakes, they have happened in Washington and will likely happen again. Washington is at a higher risk for tsunamis and earthquakes because of the Cascadia Subduction...
