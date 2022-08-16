ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
ghscanner.com

One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday

The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
MONTESANO, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Blueberry Season Officially Arrives in Washington

While the unusually cold and wet weather this summer has given it a late start, blueberry season has officially arrived in Washington. Surprisingly, this year’s yield is expected to be enormous: the Washington Blueberry Commission is predicting the harvest will be record-breaking. “We are looking at the biggest blueberry...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA

