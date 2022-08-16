ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

Luke Wade Calls In To Talk About Playing at the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Next Saturday, the biggest event in Wichita Falls will be back. This year we have a very big performer taking the stage in Finishing Line Village. For several decades now, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has brought thousands of people to Wichita Falls for the biggest bike ride in the country. Maybe you're not the biking type, I still highly encourage you to head downtown that Saturday for the big ride. Seeing thousands of people on Scott Street that day is always an incredible sight.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend

I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls bands Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

Community Policy