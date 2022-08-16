Read full article on original website
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session.
Van Buren, other volunteer fire departments discuss future
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Indiana Firefighter’s Volunteer Association met with several area volunteer fire departments on Saturday, to discuss “an opportunity for preserving and improving the volunteer fire system in the state.”. Lobbyist Larry Curl said the meeting revolved around three major issues. “We need to improve...
New initiative aims to help women re-enter workforce
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Citing a ‘drastic’ decline of women in the workforce due to COVID-19, the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board is looking to stop that trend. A new initiative, Women in the Workforce, is providing female job seekers with a personalized, one-stop source for...
2nd woman tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ sentenced in Illinois for bank fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Knoxville, Tennessee woman is the second member of a gang known for stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts to be sentenced for her crimes. Prosecutors with...
Illinois State Police vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver
ASHKUM, Ill. – An Illinois State Police trooper and bystander were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the trooper’s SUV. According to a state police spokesperson, the crash happened just before 2:35 a.m. on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in south Kankakee County.
$100,000 of financial assistance available for Duke Energy customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke’s Share the Light Fund,...
