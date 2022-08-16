Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
CBS 46
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
CBS 46
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
VA employee took home a government car, disabled GPS and kept it for 4 months, officials say
ATLANTA — An employee of the Atlanta Veteran’s Affairs took a government owned car and never returned it. Channel 2′s Consumer Advocate Justin Gray learned that nobody noticed the car was stolen for more than 3 months. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CBS 46
Argument leads to a fatal shooting outside Duluth sports bar, victim identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who Gwinnett County Police say was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth has been identified. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 News an argument turned violent and Duluth man Kevin Blackwell was shot and killed in the parking lot.
CBS 46
Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
CBS 46
Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson, who is wanted for rape. Johnson is often seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, according to the police department. He drives a Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983. Police say that Johnson will...
CBS 46
18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot a man attempting to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive around 6:50 p.m.” and observed a group of males “involved in a possible drug deal between two people. As officers approached, the men fled the area. One of the men was armed with a gun, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
CBS 46
Alleged drunk driver slams into Atlanta police cruiser
Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday. If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per...
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CBS 46
1 killed in morning crash on I-20 westbound in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of I-20 before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning. DeKalb County Fire confirms at least one fatality and says two others were injured. All westbound lanes have since reopened. No other details are known at this time.
CBS 46
$7.6 million proposal could give Cobb County school bus drivers a pay raise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School bus drivers for the Cobb County School District could soon see extra money in their pockets. The school district superintendent on Thursday asked the board to pass a $5.25 per hour pay raise that every school bus driver would get. A part of this proposal...
CBS 46
Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening. Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire. Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of...
CBS 46
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
CBS 46
Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who has been on the run since 1994 for killing a man in Atlanta has been arrested. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County. On Nov. 27, 1994, El-Amin allegedly shot a man in the face at the...
CBS 46
NE Atlanta residents raise concerns over porch pirates
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The holidays are still a few months away but some residents in northeast Atlanta say more and more packages have been stolen from their doorstep. George McKeehan said his home was once again hit by porch pirates about a week ago. In the home security camera...
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
