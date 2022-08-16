ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot a man attempting to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive around 6:50 p.m.” and observed a group of males “involved in a possible drug deal between two people. As officers approached, the men fled the area. One of the men was armed with a gun, according to police.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO