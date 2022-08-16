Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most super commuters in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Truth in Accounting: Illinois' improved credit rating could lead to more borrowing
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted Illinois' improved credit rating while in office. However, an accounting expert with a government watchdog says that rating has little to do with a state's financial condition. A report by Truth in Accounting highlights Illinois' credit rating upgrade from Moody...
starvedrock.media
Sen. Durbin still thinks Illinois is growing, hasn’t heard back from Census
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state's population dropped to...
starvedrock.media
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
starvedrock.media
Online directory aims to connect local farms and nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Local farms in Illinois with excess product can now connect with food banks and nonprofits in their area to provide donations or marked down food items through an online directory. The Donations and Discounts Depot is the brainchild of the Illinois Farm Bureau and aims...
starvedrock.media
Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
starvedrock.media
Ohio Republicans, Democrats differ on timeline for new congressional district maps
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in...
starvedrock.media
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
starvedrock.media
Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers' compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court. Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her...
starvedrock.media
Carus Chemical announces multi-million dollar investment
A long-time La Salle business announced Friday a multi-million dollar expansion. Before area lawmakers and leaders, Carus LLC revealed plans for a $20 million dollar expansion of its La Salle manufacturing facility. A Carus release said construction has already begun to modernize and add to production capacity. Present for the...
starvedrock.media
La Salle man arrested on controlled substance warrant
A La Salle man has been arrested and he'll need big money to bail out. On Friday afternoon, a deputy went to a residence in the 400 block of Joliet in La Salle. 38-year old Samuel Guerrero was taken into custody on a delivery of a controlled substance warrant. Guerrero is in the county jail on $500,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply.
