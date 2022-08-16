ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

ROCK 96.7

Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak

You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
ROCK 96.7

Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?

If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?

One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite

There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
ROCK 96.7

Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?

If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

 https://rock967online.com

