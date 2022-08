Oleksandr Usyk put his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles on the line in a rematch against former champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday. They first met in September 2021, when Usyk captured the titles in a unanimous decision victory over the former champion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Prior to that fight, Joshua had been the heavy favorite to face another English boxer in Tyson Fury for a chance to unify all four world heavyweight championships.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO