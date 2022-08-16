Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Parishioners come out for Blessing of the Building at New Life Church
Surrounded by open beams and rafters, more than 200 people came out for the Blessing of the Building on Aug. 7 for New Life Church. New Life Church, led by Pastors Shawn and Holly Baker, is in the process of building a new facility located at 238 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach near Helen McCall Park.
6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
getthecoast.com
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
Destin Log
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Leavins, Santa Rosa Correctional see responsibility as opportunity
Every day, Donald Leavins goes to work at Santa Rosa Correctional Institute, a level six prison facility. Leavins has been warden of the prison since May 2021. With around 2460 incarcerated men, Santa Rosa Correctional Institute has a lot of needs and responsibilities. Something Leavins does not take lightly.
Talking With Tami
Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille In Destin, Florida
Hello lovelies, I’m still on a vacation high and had an amazing time in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida last weekend. One of our stops was to this fun waterfront dining spot in Destin, Florida called, Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille. We were all looking for some place to fun eat and it was highly recommended! It’s located in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at their beautiful marina.
City of Pensacola awards $200k to REAP to continue operations of The Lodges Emergency Shelter
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday, The City of Pensacola City Council voted unanimously to provide $200,000 to Re-entry Alliance Pensacola to continue its operation of the Lodges and Emergency Shelter, a shelter that services homeless women and children. From Sept. 3, 2021, to July 31, 2022, REAP’s Lodges and Emergency Shelter has provided the […]
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
navarrenewspaper.com
Charged with burglarizing a Shalimar garden shop and nursery
A woman with an apparent penchant for plants is charged with burglarizing a Shalimar garden shop and nursery on two separate occasions. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 37-year old Miranda Rice with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft. Investigators say Rice broke into...
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
Destin Log
'Can't control Mother Nature': Lightning strikes party boat Destin Princess; no injuries
Just days after a huge water spout was spotted spinning near the coast of Destin, the party boat Destin Princess, a 65-foot fishing vessel, was struck by lightning. Capt. Aaron Finkley and his group of 35 anglers aboard the Destin Princess were out fishing on the last day of red snapper season, Thursday, when they took a hit.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Worrell takes reins of Pace softball program
Lexi Worrell understands the game of softball. She won two district championships while playing the sport at Milton. Now she’ll have her first opportunity to be a head coach of the sport she loves as she has been tabbed to take over the softball program at Pace.
utv44.com
The Haven waives adoption fees for cats and dogs for the rest of the month
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Now is an excellent time for families to adopt their new furry, four-legged dog or cat from The Haven. Until August 31, all adoption fees are waived for cats and dogs. The same adoption application process still applies. The Haven has a variety of adoptable...
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
WJHG-TV
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
