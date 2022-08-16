ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Local
Florida Society
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Leavins, Santa Rosa Correctional see responsibility as opportunity

Every day, Donald Leavins goes to work at Santa Rosa Correctional Institute, a level six prison facility. Leavins has been warden of the prison since May 2021. With around 2460 incarcerated men, Santa Rosa Correctional Institute has a lot of needs and responsibilities. Something Leavins does not take lightly.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Talking With Tami

Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille In Destin, Florida

Hello lovelies, I’m still on a vacation high and had an amazing time in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida last weekend. One of our stops was to this fun waterfront dining spot in Destin, Florida called, Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille. We were all looking for some place to fun eat and it was highly recommended! It’s located in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at their beautiful marina.
DESTIN, FL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Grace S Place
WPMI

Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
DAPHNE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

Charged with burglarizing a Shalimar garden shop and nursery

A woman with an apparent penchant for plants is charged with burglarizing a Shalimar garden shop and nursery on two separate occasions. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 37-year old Miranda Rice with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft. Investigators say Rice broke into...
SHALIMAR, FL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Worrell takes reins of Pace softball program

Lexi Worrell understands the game of softball. She won two district championships while playing the sport at Milton. Now she’ll have her first opportunity to be a head coach of the sport she loves as she has been tabbed to take over the softball program at Pace.
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
WJHG-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy