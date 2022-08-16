Read full article on original website
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
818 Tequila Airstream Tasting at Darrell’s in Lake Charles!
818 Tequila is out of Los Angeles, California. They are headed to the better LA tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) to show off their award-winning tequila at Darrell's in Lake Charles. The tequila has won over 30 awards from tasting awards to international spirit competitions. It has also won Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Go Gray for Oaklee Event This Saturday: Entertainment and Auction
Meet little Oaklee. Oaklee was diagnosed before her first birthday with Optic Pathway Glioma. A quick little description of what that giant word means is that there is a tumor on Oaklee's optic nerve. That tumor begins to grow and starts to push on her optic nerve. As it grows and pushes on that nerve, it starts to cause vision problems that if left untreated could result in total blindness. Of all of the horrible brain tumors out there, this particular one only affects 5% of kids making it a smidge rare. It typically occurs in children under 10, and more specifically younger than 5 in most cases. This tumor can not only impact vision, but also other functions in the body such as endocrine, hormones, appetite, sleep, and even a salt imbalance. How do you treat this in such a small child? The answer is not fun.
LaGrange Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School
KLFY News reports a 16-year LaGrange student was arrested for bringing a gun and marijuana to school. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and will reportedly face charges of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana.
Photos: Jo’s Party House Back to Selling Cakes, Finally!
Back in June, we all celebrated the fact that a Lake Charles staple in confections had finally re-opened. You can check that article out HERE. Although they moved a smidge north to Moss Bluff, we were all excited to see yet another cornerstone for diabetes come back into our lives. The bakery was slammed for weeks and weeks as customers swarmed their Moss Bluff location trying to get just a cupcake. The question kept coming about when they would start doing cakes. That question has been answered!
Lake Charles Spirit Halloween Is Now Open! Take a Look Inside
The closed-down business building parasite that is Spirit Halloween has found its host in Lake Charles. This time, it is on McNeese Street in the old Gulfway Shopping Center in part of the old Kroger building. What started as a small store in 1983, it grew in 1999 after being purchased by Spencer Gifts. Since that time, it has become a pop-up retailer that only comes around once a season in various buildings across various cities. As a result, it features over 1400 locations across America each Halloween season.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
Try These Secret Menu Hacks At The Lake Charles Chick-fil-A
If you love Chick-fil-A, then you're really going to love these menu hacks we have for you to try. You know the saying, "Loose lips sinks ships"? Well, Chick-fil-A representatives have been uncompromising to admit that there secret menu items at their restaurant. In fact, Chick-fil-A went on the record...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
