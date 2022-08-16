Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
How Trump would be affected by possible release of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge has given the Justice Department until Aug. 25 to redact portions of the affidavit which led to the search on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge is following the case.
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb weighs in on Mar-a-Lago search
Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney for former President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation, joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump considering filing motion calling for "special master" to review evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago, attorney says
Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a court motion which calls for the appointment of a "special master" to review and return evidence collected during last week's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, one of his attorneys said Friday. Appearing on Mark Levin's radio show, attorney Jim Trusty said...
Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes
Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 21, 2022: Cardona, Turner, Birx, Laufman, Klieman, O'Keefe, Walter, Costa
Rep. Mike Turner – (R–Ohio), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Analysis on the latest legal developments and investigations involving former President Donald Trump:. David Laufman – Former chief of counterintelligence, U.S. Department...
Trump team mulling how to handle Mar-a-Lago security video, sources say
Two sources close to former President Trump tell CBS News his legal team is thinking through how to handle security footage that captured FBI agents executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home. Catherine Herridge has the latest.
Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"
The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, and asked federal prosecutors to propose redactions. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett to discuss the hearing.
Bruce Reinhart unsealed: The magistrate judge at the center of the Justice Dept's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified records
The third week of March 2018 was a momentous one for the Reinhart-Bell family. That Monday, Florida's then-Governor Rick Scott appointed federal prosecutor Carolyn Bell to serve as a state circuit court judge. Days later, Bell's husband — Bruce Reinhart — was sworn in as a federal magistrate judge in...
Trump to file motion for "special master" after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is planning to file a court motion calling for the appointment of a "special master" to review and return evidence collected during last week's FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Natalie Brand has the details.
Former DNC Chair Tom Perez on "The Takeout" — 8/19/2022
Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez returns to "The Takeout" after an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in Maryland. He tells CBS News' Major Garrett that democracy is alive and well, but so is the threat of Trumpism — a movement he believes predates Donald Trump's political career.
Some of Afghanistan's teenage girls manage to keep learning, but none see a bright future under the Taliban
Kabul — In the Taliban's Afghanistan, defiance looks like girls sitting down with pencils and paper, to keep learning. Since the extremist group's decree barring girls between the ages of 12 and 17 from most government-run schools a year ago, a growing number have enrolled themselves in unofficial schools scattered across the country.
