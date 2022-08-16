ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
CBS News

Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes

Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
POTUS
CBS News

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 21, 2022: Cardona, Turner, Birx, Laufman, Klieman, O'Keefe, Walter, Costa

Rep. Mike Turner – (R–Ohio), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Analysis on the latest legal developments and investigations involving former President Donald Trump:. David Laufman – Former chief of counterintelligence, U.S. Department...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"

The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, and asked federal prosecutors to propose redactions. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett to discuss the hearing.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Former DNC Chair Tom Perez on "The Takeout" — 8/19/2022

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez returns to "The Takeout" after an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in Maryland. He tells CBS News' Major Garrett that democracy is alive and well, but so is the threat of Trumpism — a movement he believes predates Donald Trump's political career.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

CBS News

