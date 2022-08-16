ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup

Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Heart Disease#Texas Tech#Cafeteria#School Lunch#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health#Texan#Convenience#Toot N Totum
102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus

The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
102.5 KISS FM

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
102.5 KISS FM

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market

Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Business Owners: Don’t Threaten Your Employee’s Paycheck

I didn't think this was something that needed to be said, but I've been proven wrong. You get paid for working. That's how it works at the most basic level. You get hired, sign all the paperwork, negotiate your pay, and get paid accordingly with how much you worked. However, some people around the Hub City think that they can just take advantage of their employees and straight up not pay them because their business didn't do well on a certain day.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy