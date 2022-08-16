Read full article on original website
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
Check Out Lubbock’s Amazing Food Trucks All In One Location Every Month
Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year
In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup
Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Arson Suspect Arrested in Roswell, New Mexico
The man believed to be responsible for setting fire to a Schlotzsky's in Lubbock has been arrested in Roswell, New Mexico. 19-year-old Blair Warner was actually first arrested back on July 6th after Lubbock Police responded to an alarm being tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street. This was at around 4:46 a.m.
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus
The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
102.5 KISS FM
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
Who Is The Superstar Celebrity On The Lubbock Reliant Energy Commercial?
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
Get Your Car’s VIN Etched Into Your Window in Slaton This Friday
On Friday, August 19th, the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force will be etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into the windows of cars. You can get your VIN etched into your vehicle's windows between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium, located at 700 West Dickens in Slaton, Texas.
Lubbock Animal Shelter hosts Last ‘Spay’-cation of the Summer Later This Month
Being a responsible pet owner requires many different things. Not only are you responsible for their food, housing, grooming, and exercise, but you are responsible for every other part of their safety and wellbeing. One of the parts of being a pet owner that many people overlook is the need...
Bookworms of All Ages Don’t Want to Miss the Lubbock Book Festival This Fall
The Lubbock Public Library is hosting their annual Book Festival this fall and you don’t want to miss it. This is a free event geared towards readers of all ages to connect with authors and celebrate stories, literacy, and creativity. Over 60 authors attended last year’s festival, and they are aiming to have even more there this year.
Lubbock Is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market
Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
Lubbock Business Owners: Don’t Threaten Your Employee’s Paycheck
I didn't think this was something that needed to be said, but I've been proven wrong. You get paid for working. That's how it works at the most basic level. You get hired, sign all the paperwork, negotiate your pay, and get paid accordingly with how much you worked. However, some people around the Hub City think that they can just take advantage of their employees and straight up not pay them because their business didn't do well on a certain day.
