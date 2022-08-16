Read full article on original website
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick burglar allegedly broke victims’ doorframe, KPD pays for repair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When a failed burglary attempt left a home’s doorframe damaged to the point where the door couldn’t shut, Kennewick police officers tapped into their community fund and facilitated a repair within no time. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department,...
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case
The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court. Woman accused of murdering 'wife', kidnapping children. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa. Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies...
ifiberone.com
Mesa woman accused of killing wife, kidnapping children enters plea in court
PASCO - A woman who allegedly murdered her wife at her home in Mesa, kidnapping their two children shortly after, appeared in court to enter a plea to the charges against her on Tuesday. 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson is in jail on 2nd-degree murder charges and two counts of 2nd degree...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
UMATILLA, Ore. (KPTV) - A shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort left the shooter and a bystander injured Wednesday afternoon. The Umatilla Confederated Tribes said police intercepted an armed gunman who attempted a robbery at the door around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A shootout with police resulted in a bystander and the suspect getting shot. The conditions of the bystander and suspect are not yet known.
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
KEPR
Three teens arrested for suspicion of murder after Pasco shooting leaves one dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. --- [UPDATE 8/16] --- On Tuesday, Angel Garcia, 18, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, 18 and Osman Morales-Salto, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges for suspicion of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. This comes after a late night shooting on August 6 in a...
WATCH: Suspect vehicles speed in Kennewick parking lot before shots are fired
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are looking for new information about a shooting that took place at a parking lot on the 4600-block of W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick on Friday afternoon. They shared the following video clip in an attempt to gather information about the incident and spread awareness: Authorities say that the white sedan shown above was being followed...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15. He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
elkhornmediagroup.com
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino
UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver is jailed
PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 16, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
NEWStalk 870
