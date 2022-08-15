Read full article on original website
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
pmg-va.com
Life Center opens new location in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 11 to observe the official opening of a new facility in Hillsville that will expand drug rehabilitation services available in the local and surrounding areas. Life Center of Galax — a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment, owned by Acadia...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
visitwytheville.com
A Fun-Filled Fall Getaway To Wytheville, VA
Picturesque outdoor scenes of colorful foliage; hayrides and haunted houses; festivals and farm-fresh goodies—there’s so much to love about the fall season. And there’s no better place to soak up the best of this enchanting season than Wytheville, a unique destination nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
pmg-va.com
Author to sign books at Chapters
Hillsborough, N.C., author Edward Di Gangi will be signing copies of his book, “The Gift Best Given,” at Chapters Bookshop in Galax on Sept. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Di Gangi’s book tells of his late adulthood search for the woman who placed him for adoption at the time of his birth and his discovery that she was a celebrity performer in the ice skating spectaculars of the 1940s and 1950s.
WSLS
Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll’s first student school board
Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
WDBJ7.com
No gas leak detected after students dismissed early from Pulaski County school
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: No gas leak was detected Wednesday at Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County after students and staff were sent home early as a precaution. Pulaski County Public Schools says the school was inspected by Atmos Energy, and the Pulaski Fire Department has cleared the...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount residents call for establishment of homeless shelter
Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount Town Council chambers. These days, he’s dedicated to serving the homeless population in Franklin County. “I’ve never not had a car or a place to sleep at night. Once I saw...
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High student praised after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County administration and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Bassett High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Life Guard 10 ‘Old Guard’ Reunion held
The Life Guard 10 “Old Guard” Reunion 2022 was held July 24. Dave and Laura Pope hosted the reunion at their residence at Smith Mountain Lake, and Lynne “Kiser” Georgevich was the instigator and organizer. Several of the original Life Guard 10 crew members from the...
pmg-va.com
Marsha Lavern Taylor, 75
Marsha Lavern Taylor, 75, of Galax, Va., passed away Aug. 13, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 1947, to Herbert and Clarice Smith Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Oscoe Taylor; several children and several siblings. She...
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
