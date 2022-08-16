Read full article on original website
What next for the FTX token as it fails another breakout?
FTX exchange has witnessed increasing trading volumes. The exchange has remained stable while most crypto exchanges scaled down in the bear market. FTT is correcting after failing a breakout for a second time. FTX token FTT/USD is once again sliding after hitting the $32 level. This is the second time...
Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August
The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance
STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
Ethereum price falls for four successive days, has the Merge craze fizzled?
After a strong rally since the beginning of July 2022, the crypto market is once again under selling pressure. The broad crypto market has been retreating for the last four days with Ethereum price sliding below $1,850. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,843.86 with a 5.46%...
Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?
BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend
It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
Dogecoin rally comes to a halt as price slides back to below key support
Meme tokens surged at the start of the week due to risk-on sentiment. Dogecoin cleared a resistance at $0.072 but is now crashing below. Projected Fed action and profit-taking could be behind the latest decline. Meme coins started the week on a high note as risk-on sentiment gripped markets. That...
Bitcoin could slip below $21k as the broader market dips again
Bitcoin has dropped below the $22k support level after losing more than 6% of its value and could record further losses soon. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming since the start of the week. The broader market has lost more than 6% of its value over the last 24 hours, causing the total market cap to drop below the $1.1 trillion mark earlier today.
I would never bet against Bitcoin, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says he still hopes it is possible for Bitcoin price to rally in 2022, even as he acknowledges the risks of fresh downsides. Powell had predicted the last rally could have seen ‘Bugatti for1 BTC’ purchases. Bitcoin currently trades around $23,680. Kraken CEO Jesse...
