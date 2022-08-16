Read full article on original website
Emmerdale storm - who will die?
Apart from Faith (who as we all think, will die anyway because of her cancer) - who do we think will die in the storm stunt? I hope it’s not Rhona, as that Marlon will be unlucky with all wives (3 dead, 1 divorce). Apart from Faith (who as...
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle faces new doubts over Mack romance
The following article contains discussion of the loss of a child that some readers may find upsetting. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Charity Dingle has faced new doubts over her romance with Mack Boyd in Emmerdale. The couple faced tragic news this week when they lost their unborn child due to an...
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Ben's devastating decision over Callum
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Ben Mitchell's devastating decision over ending his marriage to Callum. Scenes airing next week on the BBC One soap will see Ben now feeling like he's all...
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline
Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
EastEnders - Mel's backstory
I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................
Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post
Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
Aidan Turner's The Suspect air date confirmed by ITV
Aidan Turner's new ITV series The Suspect has been given an air date. The upcoming thriller is set to see the Poldark actor play a successful doctor who gets entangled in the death of a young woman. ITV have confirmed that the show will premiere on Monday, August 29 at...
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC
Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
The most unpleasant soap characters
I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
Reservation Dogs star breaks down impact of season 2's tragic death
Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 4 spoilers follow. Devery Jacobs has reflected on the emotional impact of a character's death in the latest episode of comedy-drama Reservation Dogs. In the most recent episode, Jacobs' character Elora said goodbye to her Grandma Mabel, whose passing brought back memories of the loss...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
The Sandman releases surprise two-part bonus episode starring David Tennant and Sandra Oh
The Sandman spoilers follow. Two new episodes of The Sandman have been released by Netflix!. The streamer has confirmed that a two-part bonus episode of Neil Gaiman's Worlds of DC live-action series has dropped as a surprise today (Friday, August 19). This double bill features an animated adaptation of 'A...
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date
Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine enjoy wedding party with co-stars
Newlywed Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have celebrated their recent nuptials with fellow stars at a wedding party. The couple tied the knot in July after two years of engagement, sharing a wedding photo at the time with the caption: "We did [yellow heart emoji]." In a...
BBC Trails
OMG if I see the trail about enjoy the outdoors indoors any more times I’m going to scream. Can’t they vary it, the same one comes on I don’t know many times a day, and on radio as well. Does make me wonder when they’re pushing BBC3 including the Rap programme on daytime TV. Wonder who they think is watching!
Will we see a Rumba get a perfect score this year?
We’ve never seen it before in the main series. Could this be the year?. We’ve never seen it at all; even Christmas and Sport/Comic Relief have capped out at 39/40, but Craig did give Rachel Stevens a 10 once… only for Alesha to give a 9. Posts:...
Is it better to have never heard of them?
Over the years, the ones I have never heard of become, as the show goes on, favourites of mine. I was a big Adam Peaty fan but I couldn't take to him as a personality when he was on the show. So you really can' tell can you. I don't...
