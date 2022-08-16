ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the cinematic video for Jesse Jo Stark's love-gone-sour tearjerker Tornado

By Paul Brannigan
 4 days ago

LA-based singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has released another teaser for her forthcoming debut album Doomed , in the form of moody love-gone-sour anthem Tornado .

The chorus for the moody country-noir single runs:

"I will go where the wind blows
Tornado, could be fatal
Son’t get too close to me baby
Moving fast
Anything in my path
Ain’t never coming back"

Speaking about the track, which follows on from the June release of Modern Love , Stark says “It’s a story of letting a feeling take you to heaven then bury you 6 feet in the ground...somewhere in the desert”.

The video for the single features Stark's sister Frankie as a heartbroken bride-to-be. Watch the video below:

Stark will play her first ever headlining shows in London (September 30), Los Angeles (October 15), and New York (October 19)  following the release of Doomed, which will emerge on September 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgZiP_0hJLvAoP00

(Image credit: GREG HILDEBRANDT)

The track list for Doomed is:

1. 666 in the subs
2. so bad feat. Jesse Rutherford
3. modern love
4. pussycat
5. patterns
6. slayer
7. love is a dream
8. sugar high
9. lipstick
10. tornado
11. trippin

