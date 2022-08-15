The clinic is an action-packed day of learning the college game and competing with players who want to play at the college level. Coming off a 27-3 season and Elite Eight appearance, Clinic Director Chris Bartley is entering his 23rd season as Head Men's Basketball Coach at WPI. Coach Bartley has led WPI to 12 NCAA Tournaments, 10 NEWMAC Regular-Season titles, 4 NEWMAC Tournament titles, and an ECAC New England title. WPI has been a model of consistency winning 20+ games in fifteen of the past eighteen seasons and being ranked nationally. He is a 6x NEWMAC Coach of the Year and was the 2013 National Coach of the Year.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO