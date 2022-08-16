Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Gamespot
All 34 WWE Wrestlers Released In 2022
The past few years have been tough for WWE talent. Although the wrestling promotion typically has annual layoffs over the course of a week. The company has released over 100 wrestlers over the past two years, which is unprecedented. With Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and Paul Levesque taking over creative--and rehiring released wrestlers--many thought that these releases would have stopped. Well, they haven't.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE
Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announces New NXT Brand
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few months, but it appears that the company is very much looking ahead to the future. Today WWE announced that the NXT brand will be expanding with the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Recently there’s been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the NXT UK brand, and FoxNews.com is reporting that the brand will be going on hiatus for a few months.
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Reportedly Sign Contract Extensions
Throughout the year AEW has been reshuffling the deck when it comes to the roster by signing new stars and letting contacts expire, but it looks like at least two names will be sticking with the company moving forward. Fightful Select reports that 2point0 have signed contract extensions with All...
stillrealtous.com
Five NXT Stars Released
Today WWE announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on hiatus as the company is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. It appears that the company will be parting ways with some talent as the transition is made. So far Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Jack Starz,...
Report: CM Punk ‘might have almost decided to stay home’ from Dynamite
Is CM Punk unhappy with Hangman Adam Page and with AEW in general? A new report hints that both of those things might be true. The AEW World Champion has been out of action following a foot injury earlier this year, but returned on the Aug. 10 episode of Dynamite to help prevent the Jericho Appreciation Society from running amok at the end of the show. AEW heavily promoted Punk’s appearance on this week’s episode, and he came out to open the broadcast. His overall promo, which included some sharp barbs at and an eventual physical confrontation with interim champ Jon Moxley,...
stillrealtous.com
Details On Backstage Drama Involving Top AEW Stars
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a fiery promo from CM Punk which saw him call out former AEW World Champion Adam Page. Punk said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t answer the challenge and it was later reported that the call out was not planned and AEW officials didn’t know it was going to happen ahead of time.
