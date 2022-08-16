Just one day after an orca named Nakai died at SeaWorld after 20 years of captivity, a video was released of three orcas brutally attacking each other at the abusement park. The footage was taken at SeaWorld, leaving guests in shock as a violent attack among orcas ensued. At least one of the animals is seriously wounded, according to PETA. After receiving the video, PETA filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), calling for an investigation into the park for the clear violations of the Animal Welfare Act over housing incompatible animals together. In the video, a child can be heard asking, “How is [the orca] still alive?” and “I thought they hug each other, not fight each other.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO