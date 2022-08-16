Read full article on original website
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
A Humble Barber Will Help the Homeless In El Paso with Free Cuts
An El Paso man will be taking some time next week to help out the homeless in the El Paso community. Mr. OG Colorworks aka Oscar Garcia wants to help out the homeless and give them somewhat of a revamp. If you have never been homeless then you have no...
El Paso Soldier Surprises Unsuspecting Girlfriend With Heartwarming Homecoming and Ball Game Proposal
An El Paso serviceman surprised his girlfriend at a Chihuahuas game with not only an earlier-than-expected homecoming, he immediately dropped to one knee for an even bigger surprise. With the help of mom and dad and Andy Imfeld of the El Paso Chihuahuas, Juan Montes hit it out of the...
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
It’s Amazing What Beautiful Art You Can Find Around El Paso
El Paso artists are talented. No doubt about it. Anytime we see some truly amazing art around town, we HAVE to share it. Recently we've seen some amazing art made out of trash & some beautiful murals as tributes to the Uvalde shooting. Well we have some more art to...
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Take A Spirit Walk After Sundown At The Concordia Cemetery Crawl
Reserve your spot for the upcoming Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl at Concordia this fall. Walk with the spirits during a ghost tour like no other during the Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills, and now the TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side.
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
Share Your Paranormal Stories For ‘Haunted El Paso’ 2022 Series
As Halloween approaches, we are looking for your best paranormal stories from the borderland for the upcoming 2022 Haunted El Paso series. El Paso is undoubtedly one of the most haunted cities in America. Our new Haunted El Paso online series will focus on the stories and legends shared through generations across the borderland.
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About
Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”
I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
