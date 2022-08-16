ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
KTSM

Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
93.1 KISS FM

20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About

Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”

I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
93.1 KISS FM

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

