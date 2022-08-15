After the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain was met with community skepticism, plans to not only preserve its place in the neighborhood but to make it functional seem to be coming to fruition. On Monday night developers gave hopeful updates about an impending landmark status recently added to the project looking to install affordable housing and a community arts space inside the former house of worship.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO