Boston, MA

Caught in Southie

National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood

Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
liveboston617.org

BPD to Host ‘Coffee wiht a Cop’ in Dorchester Tomorrow Morning

Boston Police will be hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at Sweet Life Bakery in Dorchester located at 2243 Dorchester Ave. The event will be held from 9:30 hours until 10:30 hours. All community members are welcome and participants will also receive a BPD travel mug! More information can be gotten by calling the Neighborhood Watch Unit at 617.343.4345. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

“The Essence of Us: We Have Always Been Here”

Sisters In Stitches Joined By The Cloth Quilt Guild Celebrates 25 Years. (Roxbury, MA) The tradition of African American quilt making will be the focus of an exhibit featuring the work of Sisters In Stitches Joined By The Cloth Quilt Guild. Called. “The Essence of Us: We Have Always Been...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

256 Washington Street, Westwood

City of Westwood Income-Restricted Rental Opportunity. # OF UNITS | # OF BEDROOMS | ESTIMATED SQUARE FOOTAGE | RENT | MAXIMUM INCOME LIMIT (% AMI) (set by owner + based on # of bedrooms + Area Median Income (AMI)) # of Bedrooms Minimum Income 80% AMI. 1-Bedroom $46,920. 2-Bedroom $60,390.
WESTWOOD, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Affordable housing plan for JP church

After the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain was met with community skepticism, plans to not only preserve its place in the neighborhood but to make it functional seem to be coming to fruition. On Monday night developers gave hopeful updates about an impending landmark status recently added to the project looking to install affordable housing and a community arts space inside the former house of worship.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Nubian Nights free concert series returns — this time live and in person

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The second iteration of the free neighborhood music series “Nubian Nights,” is in full swing in Roxbury this month. Presented by the Roxbury Cultural District, the series has held two concerts at the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library and will host the third and final concert on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA

