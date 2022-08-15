Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
WCVB
Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students
BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood
Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
liveboston617.org
BPD to Host ‘Coffee wiht a Cop’ in Dorchester Tomorrow Morning
Boston Police will be hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at Sweet Life Bakery in Dorchester located at 2243 Dorchester Ave. The event will be held from 9:30 hours until 10:30 hours. All community members are welcome and participants will also receive a BPD travel mug! More information can be gotten by calling the Neighborhood Watch Unit at 617.343.4345. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
baystatebanner.com
“The Essence of Us: We Have Always Been Here”
Sisters In Stitches Joined By The Cloth Quilt Guild Celebrates 25 Years. (Roxbury, MA) The tradition of African American quilt making will be the focus of an exhibit featuring the work of Sisters In Stitches Joined By The Cloth Quilt Guild. Called. “The Essence of Us: We Have Always Been...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
baystatebanner.com
256 Washington Street, Westwood
City of Westwood Income-Restricted Rental Opportunity. # OF UNITS | # OF BEDROOMS | ESTIMATED SQUARE FOOTAGE | RENT | MAXIMUM INCOME LIMIT (% AMI) (set by owner + based on # of bedrooms + Area Median Income (AMI)) # of Bedrooms Minimum Income 80% AMI. 1-Bedroom $46,920. 2-Bedroom $60,390.
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
whdh.com
Orange Line shutdown likely to affect special needs students and those with disabilities
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is preparing for the month-long Orange Line shutdown attempting to accommodate those with disabilities, while special needs advocates say there needs to be more support, especially for students. “The Orange Line shutting down is complex for everybody, but particular so for people with...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
baystatebanner.com
Affordable housing plan for JP church
After the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain was met with community skepticism, plans to not only preserve its place in the neighborhood but to make it functional seem to be coming to fruition. On Monday night developers gave hopeful updates about an impending landmark status recently added to the project looking to install affordable housing and a community arts space inside the former house of worship.
nbcboston.com
When a Boston Woman Had Trouble Online, She Contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for Help
Sometimes technology can be tricky, and that was the case for Boston resident Dorothy Kennedy. “When it comes to emails and shopping, that's all I use it for,” Kennedy said regarding her computer use. The 92- year-old Kennedy jokes that she’s technologically challenged, but she was computer savvy enough...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
baystatebanner.com
Nubian Nights free concert series returns — this time live and in person
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The second iteration of the free neighborhood music series “Nubian Nights,” is in full swing in Roxbury this month. Presented by the Roxbury Cultural District, the series has held two concerts at the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library and will host the third and final concert on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Boston leaders call on the MBTA to add shuttle bus stop in Chinatown during Orange Line shutdown
"What's important is making sure that our immigrant neighborhood in Chinatown is treated fairly and with respect during this process. In my opinion, it has not." As the plan currently stands, Orange Line riders can hop on free shuttle buses to get around when the T branch shuts down for 30 days beginning Friday night.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayor Pledges ‘Immediate’ Action After Somerville Resident Killed In Door-Zone Bike Lane
Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne is promising to restrict on-street parking and make other targeted safety improvements “immediately” after a 70 year-old Somerville man died this weekend from injuries he sustained when a driver opened his car door into him while he was riding his bike near the Tufts University campus.
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
