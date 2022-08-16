Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Willing to Do It': School Systems Push to Fill Bus Driver Shortage Before Classes Start
The countdown is on to the first day of school in our area, and bus drivers are on the wish list of nearly every school system. Last-minute efforts are underway to hire more people to fill the critical job. In Prince George’s County, candidates showed up at the Skyline Administration...
UM Charles Regional Welcomes New Gastroenterologist
LA PLATA, Md. – August 16, 2022 – Jameel Shareef, DO, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine and digestive disorders, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients. Dr. Shareef is […]
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Magic Tunnel Car Wash Plan
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road. Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement on new contract
The teachers union in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the school system on a new contract. Donna Christy, the president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the deal will empower teachers to lead Maryland’s second-largest school system and help improve student outcomes.
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
WTOP
Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill
Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
WJLA
Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In St. Charles Community
WALDORF, Md. – On August 18, 2022, a structure fire was reported in the unit block of Greystone Circle in St. Charles community of Waldorf. The 911 dispatch center received a call from the homeowner reporting the “rear of the house was on fire.”. At approximately 7:45 a.m.,...
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Lexington Park Woman Convicted For Conspiring To Get Fraudulent Military Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury convicted Mary Francis Biggs, age 65, of Lexington Park, Maryland, late on August 15, 2022, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain additional military disability benefits for her husband from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As a result of the fraud scheme, from 2016 through 2019, Biggs and her husband received over $170,000 in disability benefits and early retirement pay to which they were not entitled.
thezebra.org
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
NBC Washington
Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents
Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
Bay Net
Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter
PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May. New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
Comments / 1