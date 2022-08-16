ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Welcomes New Gastroenterologist

LA PLATA, Md. – August 16, 2022 – Jameel Shareef, DO, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine and digestive disorders, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients. Dr. Shareef is […]
LA PLATA, MD
City
Leonardtown, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement on new contract

The teachers union in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the school system on a new contract. Donna Christy, the president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the deal will empower teachers to lead Maryland’s second-largest school system and help improve student outcomes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill

Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
WJLA

Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In St. Charles Community

WALDORF, Md. – On August 18, 2022, a structure fire was reported in the unit block of Greystone Circle in St. Charles community of Waldorf. The 911 dispatch center received a call from the homeowner reporting the “rear of the house was on fire.”. At approximately 7:45 a.m.,...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Woman Convicted For Conspiring To Get Fraudulent Military Disability Benefits

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury convicted Mary Francis Biggs, age 65, of Lexington Park, Maryland, late on August 15, 2022, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain additional military disability benefits for her husband from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As a result of the fraud scheme, from 2016 through 2019, Biggs and her husband received over $170,000 in disability benefits and early retirement pay to which they were not entitled.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter

PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
PINEY POINT, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
DC News Now

NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
WASHINGTON, DC

