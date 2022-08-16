ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

LMFRN
4d ago

I’ve seen it all!!! I look at the individual and if your not any good or your great that’s how I’ll treat you. Same for me and I do not like being grouped into a category, if your going to judge, judge my actions.

John Webb
4d ago

I'm tired of this sad race card this world is now choked with! Just shut the heck up, quit crying and work toward a better country for a change. None of us are special, so quit acting like you are better.

just me
4d ago

well when they created a national black nurses association, they pretty much segregated themselves. Think about it.

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been fired by her board

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, a Black Girls Code spokesperson writes that it “believes the decision to remove Ms. Bryant as CEO and as a board member is in the best interests of the organization, the girls it serves, its employees, and its donors. BGC has been focusing its efforts on moving forward and expanding on the success of the organization since its inception.”
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University,...
Lag in slavery reparations from US Jesuits irks descendants

Last year, the U.S. branch of the Jesuits pledged to raise $100 million for a reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Catholic order. On Tuesday, a leader of those descendants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order’s lack of progress since then. Joseph Stewart, in a publicly released letter to the head of the order, contends the Jesuits have failed to uphold their side of the partnership with the urgency the circumstances demand. Stewart and other descendants are the progeny of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold in 1838 by the Jesuit owners of...
