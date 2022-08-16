A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO