SFist

Day Around the Bay: Plan for Bullet Train Line From Central Valley to SF Gets Green-Lit by California

A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader

A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sterling winery secures Napa OK to rebuild gondola

Sterling Vineyards will be able to build a new version of the gondola system that ran for almost five decades in Napa Valley before it was destroyed in the 2020 Glass Fire. The old system took visitors up a 300-foot hill near Calistoga to the winery modeled after a Greek monastery. No replacement parts are available for repairs and the winery's own replacement parts burned in the fire.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21

Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay unemployment rates decline in July, mostly below California’s 3.9%

North Bay unemployment rates in July declined across the region from June, as well as in California, according to state figures released Friday. In the North Bay last month, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%. Sonoma and Napa counties both reported unemployment rates of 2.6%, with Mendocino County following at 3.2%, according to the Employment Development Department. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9%, and Lake County was at 4.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Francisco to Zion National Park

The road trip from San Francisco to Zion National Park takes you on a spectacular journey, starting on California's magnificent golden coastline, heading through some of the most amazing desert landscapes as you take in the stunning Utah scenery before arriving at Zion National Park. The 810-mile road trip from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA

