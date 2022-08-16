Read full article on original website
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s Treasure Island treasures: Gold Bar distillery and Golden Hour Bar and MerseaEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Plan for Bullet Train Line From Central Valley to SF Gets Green-Lit by California
A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sterling winery secures Napa OK to rebuild gondola
Sterling Vineyards will be able to build a new version of the gondola system that ran for almost five decades in Napa Valley before it was destroyed in the 2020 Glass Fire. The old system took visitors up a 300-foot hill near Calistoga to the winery modeled after a Greek monastery. No replacement parts are available for repairs and the winery's own replacement parts burned in the fire.
Some of the Bay Area’s Most Famous Malaysian Food is Back
A year after closing down two restaurants, Azalina Eusopa is starting afresh.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
CBS News
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
hoodline.com
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet
The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SFist
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay unemployment rates decline in July, mostly below California’s 3.9%
North Bay unemployment rates in July declined across the region from June, as well as in California, according to state figures released Friday. In the North Bay last month, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%. Sonoma and Napa counties both reported unemployment rates of 2.6%, with Mendocino County following at 3.2%, according to the Employment Development Department. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9%, and Lake County was at 4.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Francisco to Zion National Park
The road trip from San Francisco to Zion National Park takes you on a spectacular journey, starting on California's magnificent golden coastline, heading through some of the most amazing desert landscapes as you take in the stunning Utah scenery before arriving at Zion National Park. The 810-mile road trip from...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Happy 65th Birthday to See’s Candies Chocolate Shop in South San Francisco, CA
Visit us on Friday, August 19th, to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of our South San Francisco candy shop!. We’ll have balloons, games, coloring pages, a free sample, and more all day!. OPEN UNTIL 7pm! This shops offers offers PICK UP service!. The See’s Candies chocolate shop in South San...
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
EXCLUSIVE: SF luxury apartment executive calls contractor theft in vacant unit 'unfortunate'
Property management officials say they have increased security and video surveillance in response to the theft and recent questionable incidents.
