Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Greg Bennett named RGH July Employee of the Month
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital congratulated its latest Employee of the Month on Wednesday, a distinction which, for the month of July, was awarded to Greg Bennett of the Pharmacy Department. “Greg is a stable rock in a time of change,” read the announcement. “His flexibility in...
woay.com
Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement
Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
woay.com
New River Community and Technical College recognizes the college’s first Physical Therapy Assistant graduates
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated their first class of Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) graduates on August 13 during a ceremony hosted at the Beaver campus. The Physical Therapy Assistant Associate of Applied Science graduates are Kayla Brooks, Alicia Gallaher, and Dannielle Matheny. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
woay.com
New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
woay.com
Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital to host career fair on August 19
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) will host a career fair on August 19 from 10:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. ARH has job openings for qualified registered nurses, rad techs, clerks, housekeeping staff, and several other positions. Additionally, the hospital will offer on-site interviews with the potential for same-day job offers and new pay rates.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
woay.com
West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program
Ronceverte, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the hybrid online nursing program. WVJC and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center partnered to create the program to provide a solution to rural education disparities and healthcare worker shortages.
woay.com
Students make their return to Concord, greeted with lifted Covid guidelines and the continuing celebration of 150 years
ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students made their return to the Concord University campus Monday. And with that, they got to come back to more normal standards. Like colleges everywhere, Concord was forced to extensively adjust guidelines and safety protocols throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcing masks and holding on-campus testing and vaccination clinics. But now, the school embraces a more familiar return.
woay.com
Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
woay.com
WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
Raleigh County Community Action Association offering clothing vouchers
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is offering $150 clothing vouchers for Raleigh County residents with pre-school through high school age children that fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit. These funds offset the rising costs of back-to-school items within the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
Assessment for potential new Humane Society Animal Shelter set for September
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The issue of animal overpopulation has been an ongoing one for some time in Raleigh County, with local businesses and organizations holding frequency events to promote the spaying of pets and neighborhood strays. Nearly all of these overpopulation issues fall to the Humane Society of Raleigh County...
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
wfxrtv.com
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
Comments / 0