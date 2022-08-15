ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Greg Bennett named RGH July Employee of the Month

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital congratulated its latest Employee of the Month on Wednesday, a distinction which, for the month of July, was awarded to Greg Bennett of the Pharmacy Department. “Greg is a stable rock in a time of change,” read the announcement. “His flexibility in...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement

Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital to host career fair on August 19

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) will host a career fair on August 19 from 10:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. ARH has job openings for qualified registered nurses, rad techs, clerks, housekeeping staff, and several other positions. Additionally, the hospital will offer on-site interviews with the potential for same-day job offers and new pay rates.
HINTON, WV
Matt Mullins
woay.com

West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program

Ronceverte, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the hybrid online nursing program. WVJC and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center partnered to create the program to provide a solution to rural education disparities and healthcare worker shortages.
RONCEVERTE, WV
woay.com

Students make their return to Concord, greeted with lifted Covid guidelines and the continuing celebration of 150 years

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students made their return to the Concord University campus Monday. And with that, they got to come back to more normal standards. Like colleges everywhere, Concord was forced to extensively adjust guidelines and safety protocols throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcing masks and holding on-campus testing and vaccination clinics. But now, the school embraces a more familiar return.
ATHENS, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say woman reported missing sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
wfxrtv.com

Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...

