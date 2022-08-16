Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.Both sides have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO