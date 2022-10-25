ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

The 9 Bag Trends of Fall 2022 to Reach For

By Sara Holzman
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18djge_0hJLhcGL00

As we return to office mode and travel and various other outings, you don't have to sacrifice utility in the name of fashion. The fall 2022 trends have spoken, and there are plenty of practical types of handbags for the season. On the other hand, small clutches that are more evening-appropriate and fuzzy, lap dog-like purses are also reigning king. Woven fabrics and geometric prints are omnipresent and drive home the industry's widespread embrace of craftsmanship. Meanwhile, modern interpretations of old standbys—like crossbody bags and backpack styles—mean you can save those tiny micro-purses for the next time the trend comes around town. Remember, you can always level out your purse personality with fall's widespread footwear , jewelry , and color palette options .

Fuzz Factor

If you never could commit to getting a four-legged friend, this is possibly the next best thing, and if there was ever a handbag that could keep you warm, it's these fluffy creations. They came flooding the runway in all shapes, sizes, and colors. So whether you're looking for a pocket-sized pet or something that can hold its own, designers from Dries Van Noten to Fendi have it covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDT6b_0hJLhcGL00

Ulla Johnson, Fendi, Lanvin (Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXoqs_0hJLhcGL00

Loeffler Randall Zahara Blush Mini Feather Pouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEPXQ_0hJLhcGL00

Marni Shearling and Leather Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYWFl_0hJLhcGL00

Blossom Beige Mini Rex Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTUbh_0hJLhcGL00

Jacquemus Shearling Shoulder Bag

Check Please

There's nothing quite like a check or plaid motif to usher in the back-to-school mood—and designers provided no shortage of inspiration for fall's fresh bout of style. From Chanel's iconic checkered tweeds on classic flap bags to Gucci's cool diamante pattern splashed across totes, this autumnal it-print gets an A+ from us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5R81_0hJLhcGL00

Gucci, Chanel, Dior (Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyDzC_0hJLhcGL00

Clare V. Midi Sac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rg55h_0hJLhcGL00

Giuliva Heritage Mary Poppins Leather-Trimmed Checked Jacquard Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLsKs_0hJLhcGL00

Anine Bing Nico Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OzJD_0hJLhcGL00

DeMellier New York Plaid Lambswool Top-Handle Bag

So Clutch

We're used to the handbag trend pendulum swinging back and forth—one season, we're singing the praises of oversized tote bags and micro bags the next. Still, the popularity and usefulness of clutch bags never seem to waver. They're ideal for storing small items—for those who prefer to leave their whole kit and kaboodle at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZW1y_0hJLhcGL00

Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Jil Sander (Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwB9X_0hJLhcGL00

Cult Gaia Two-Tone Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vc7KB_0hJLhcGL00

Yvonne Koné Nina Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlqTx_0hJLhcGL00

Themoirè Bios Weaved Clutch-Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7J6v_0hJLhcGL00

Slouch Appeal

The slouch bag, sometimes referred to as a "hobo" style, was traditionally used as a practical means of keeping one's belongings in tow via a cloth sack that was tied around a stick. The same silhouette has been replicated by a slew of modern accessories designers. At Khaite, slouchy bags were dramatically oversized and given a metallic coating. Bottega Veneta fastened their signature woven leather bag on a gold hardware handle, while Loewe added a monochromatic chain to their benchmark puzzle bag style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6vIg_0hJLhcGL00

Khaite, Bottega Veneta, Loewe (Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xd1c_0hJLhcGL00

Proenza Schouler Suede Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3r9D_0hJLhcGL00

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUFtA_0hJLhcGL00

Dorothee Schumacher Slouch Leather Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYx41_0hJLhcGL00

Mary and Marie Coachella Convertible Slouch Bag

Front and Center

These bags have more than just your basic flap. Snaps, buckles, and gold logo closures give these handbags some vintage appeal, as seen on the runways at Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, and Salvatore Ferragamo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPAhO_0hJLhcGL00

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQLZW_0hJLhcGL00

Strathberry Safari Mini Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zv5GE_0hJLhcGL00

A.P.C. Grace Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214i4T_0hJLhcGL00

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Lyon Demi Soft Croco Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCKVU_0hJLhcGL00

Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Leather Tote

Tons of Texture

A sought-after summer style, woven bags can carry you through the colder seasons, too. Equal parts earthy and cool, their neutral palette will seamlessly pair with all of your wardrobe basics like button-downs, blazers, and loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuu3O_0hJLhcGL00

Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo (Image credit: Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0m8u_0hJLhcGL00

Loeffler Randall Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag1Ro_0hJLhcGL00

Bembien Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVvNI_0hJLhcGL00

Mehry Mu Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMC0o_0hJLhcGL00

Bottega Veneta Cobble Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Go Graphic

With geometric designs and all-over prints, carrying one of these purses is akin to holding a piece of artwork. From Gabriela Hearst's two-tone Nina bag to Kim Jones' "F" flocked Fendi peek-a-boo, these bags crave to see and be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470oYz_0hJLhcGL00

Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst (Image credit: Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcHXP_0hJLhcGL00

Moschino Geometric Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I54Z9_0hJLhcGL00

Seletti Lipstick Graphic Clutch Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovFaY_0hJLhcGL00

Etro Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cW1a_0hJLhcGL00

Givenchy 4G Small Half-Moon Graphic Shoulder Bag in Denim

Strap Happy

For fall, elongated straps add a sophisticated feel without adding fuss. Multiple straps also add versatility. Wear them shoulder style, crossbody, or held by hand à la Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, and Peter Do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0Csh_0hJLhcGL00

Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do. (Image credit: Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnRzE_0hJLhcGL00

Balenciaga Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vgo8J_0hJLhcGL00

PUBLISHED BY Ruby's Lost Stone Mini Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgJLC_0hJLhcGL00

Proenza Schouler Drawstring Pouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmTu5_0hJLhcGL00

Alexander McQueen Strappy Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Elevated Backpacks

Backpacks are not novel, but they are an excellent option for toting around a ton of stuff. Their even distribution allows for more support, while their drawstring closures and front flap construction keep them lower maintenance. Designers are leaning back into them on the fall runways, upping the ante with luxe fabrications and hybrid styles that are a sound investment. You'll notice this season offers capacious backpacks to fit laptops and other everyday essentials as the industry continues to celebrate the woman on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuZYM_0hJLhcGL00

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CpED_0hJLhcGL00

See By Chloé Joy Rider Shell Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW4Ql_0hJLhcGL00

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29i9Zq_0hJLhcGL00

Saint Laurent Joe Quilted Leather Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b4Iy_0hJLhcGL00

MCM Medium Backpack

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

934
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy