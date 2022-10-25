The 9 Bag Trends of Fall 2022 to Reach For

As we return to office mode and travel and various other outings, you don't have to sacrifice utility in the name of fashion. The fall 2022 trends have spoken, and there are plenty of practical types of handbags for the season. On the other hand, small clutches that are more evening-appropriate and fuzzy, lap dog-like purses are also reigning king. Woven fabrics and geometric prints are omnipresent and drive home the industry's widespread embrace of craftsmanship. Meanwhile, modern interpretations of old standbys—like crossbody bags and backpack styles—mean you can save those tiny micro-purses for the next time the trend comes around town. Remember, you can always level out your purse personality with fall's widespread footwear , jewelry , and color palette options .

Fuzz Factor

If you never could commit to getting a four-legged friend, this is possibly the next best thing, and if there was ever a handbag that could keep you warm, it's these fluffy creations. They came flooding the runway in all shapes, sizes, and colors. So whether you're looking for a pocket-sized pet or something that can hold its own, designers from Dries Van Noten to Fendi have it covered.

Ulla Johnson, Fendi, Lanvin (Image credit: Getty)

Loeffler Randall Zahara Blush Mini Feather Pouch

Marni Shearling and Leather Tote

Blossom Beige Mini Rex Shoulder Bag

Jacquemus Shearling Shoulder Bag

Check Please

There's nothing quite like a check or plaid motif to usher in the back-to-school mood—and designers provided no shortage of inspiration for fall's fresh bout of style. From Chanel's iconic checkered tweeds on classic flap bags to Gucci's cool diamante pattern splashed across totes, this autumnal it-print gets an A+ from us.

Gucci, Chanel, Dior (Image credit: Getty)

Clare V. Midi Sac

Giuliva Heritage Mary Poppins Leather-Trimmed Checked Jacquard Tote

Anine Bing Nico Bag

DeMellier New York Plaid Lambswool Top-Handle Bag

So Clutch

We're used to the handbag trend pendulum swinging back and forth—one season, we're singing the praises of oversized tote bags and micro bags the next. Still, the popularity and usefulness of clutch bags never seem to waver. They're ideal for storing small items—for those who prefer to leave their whole kit and kaboodle at home.

Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Jil Sander (Image credit: Getty)

Cult Gaia Two-Tone Clutch

Yvonne Koné Nina Clutch

Themoirè Bios Weaved Clutch-Bag

Slouch Appeal

The slouch bag, sometimes referred to as a "hobo" style, was traditionally used as a practical means of keeping one's belongings in tow via a cloth sack that was tied around a stick. The same silhouette has been replicated by a slew of modern accessories designers. At Khaite, slouchy bags were dramatically oversized and given a metallic coating. Bottega Veneta fastened their signature woven leather bag on a gold hardware handle, while Loewe added a monochromatic chain to their benchmark puzzle bag style.

Khaite, Bottega Veneta, Loewe (Image credit: Getty)

Proenza Schouler Suede Leather Shoulder Bag

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag

Dorothee Schumacher Slouch Leather Tote Bag

Mary and Marie Coachella Convertible Slouch Bag

Front and Center

These bags have more than just your basic flap. Snaps, buckles, and gold logo closures give these handbags some vintage appeal, as seen on the runways at Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, and Salvatore Ferragamo.

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Strathberry Safari Mini Shoulder Bag

A.P.C. Grace Shoulder Bag

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Lyon Demi Soft Croco Shoulder Bag

Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Leather Tote

Tons of Texture

A sought-after summer style, woven bags can carry you through the colder seasons, too. Equal parts earthy and cool, their neutral palette will seamlessly pair with all of your wardrobe basics like button-downs, blazers, and loafers.

Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo (Image credit: Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Loeffler Randall Bag

Bembien Bag

Mehry Mu Bag

Bottega Veneta Cobble Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Go Graphic

With geometric designs and all-over prints, carrying one of these purses is akin to holding a piece of artwork. From Gabriela Hearst's two-tone Nina bag to Kim Jones' "F" flocked Fendi peek-a-boo, these bags crave to see and be seen.

Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst (Image credit: Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst)

Moschino Geometric Leather Shoulder Bag

Seletti Lipstick Graphic Clutch Bag

Etro Tote

Givenchy 4G Small Half-Moon Graphic Shoulder Bag in Denim

Strap Happy

For fall, elongated straps add a sophisticated feel without adding fuss. Multiple straps also add versatility. Wear them shoulder style, crossbody, or held by hand à la Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, and Peter Do.

Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do. (Image credit: Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do)

Balenciaga Shoulder Bag

Ruby's Lost Stone Mini Bag

Proenza Schouler Drawstring Pouch

Alexander McQueen Strappy Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Elevated Backpacks

Backpacks are not novel, but they are an excellent option for toting around a ton of stuff. Their even distribution allows for more support, while their drawstring closures and front flap construction keep them lower maintenance. Designers are leaning back into them on the fall runways, upping the ante with luxe fabrications and hybrid styles that are a sound investment. You'll notice this season offers capacious backpacks to fit laptops and other everyday essentials as the industry continues to celebrate the woman on the go.

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst)

See By Chloé Joy Rider Shell Backpack

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack

Saint Laurent Joe Quilted Leather Backpack

MCM Medium Backpack