Meghan Markle Will Be Delivering The Keynote Speech at The Young World Summit in Manchester

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting Europe in September for a series of engagements related to their respective projects.

As previously reported , this trip will mark their first time back in the U.K. since they attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. Sadly, these days, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ visits to Britain are fraught with controversy, as royal fans—and, seemingly, Royal Family members themselves —are divided in their support for the couple.

This trip will apparently prove no different, as the Sussexes travel from Manchester to Dusseldorf and back to the U.K.

Their first stop in Manchester will see the royals attend the One Young World Summit. Markle has been a counselor for the young leaders in the organization for years, and this year will be delivering the keynote speech during the event.

OYW took to Twitter to announce the duchess’ participation. They wrote, “We’re delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September!

“The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony #OYW2022”

They continued, “The Duke and Duchess will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates doing outstanding work on gender equality

“The Duchess has been a proud #OYWCounsellor since 2014.”

This seems like a great fit for Markle, who has been an outspoken advocate for gender equality for many years, for example recently backing the paid family leave campaign in the U.S.

However, as is always the case whenever one or both of the Sussexes is involved, some commenters were delighted that we’ll get to hear insights from the duchess during the event, while others felt she was the wrong choice. Also as always, many comments were closer in tone to trolling than they were to genuine commentary.

After their engagement in Manchester, the royal couple will head to Dusseldorf for an Invictus Games preview event, followed by the WellChild Awards back in the U.K., both of which are the duke’s causes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.