In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO