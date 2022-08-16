Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A loft in a famous NYC artist oasis is listing for $4.75M
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Noho loft is on the market for $4.75 million. It’s in the same landmarked building where famed contemporary artist Francesco Clemente has a full-floor studio on the second floor — and where he worked through the pandemic. Culture Club icon Boy George, and the late...
See inside this artful new Brooklyn hotel that features an art gallery and garden retreat
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn. The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community. The hotel also features an in-room...
Jean-Georges’ House of the Red Pearl at the Tin Building
Things are looking up, down on South Street. The latest addition to the much-improved Seaport is Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s sparkling new, monumentally scaled Tin Building, the biggest, brassiest fancy food hall and market that modern day New York has ever seen. Sprawling 53,000 square feet across three floors in a renovated landmark structure, the project is more than a mouthful for even the most dedicated foodie to swallow.
A beautiful new bookstore just opened in Park Slope
Troubled Sleep just opened at 129 Sixth Avenue by Sterling Place in Park Slope, offering Brooklynites the chance to get their hands on new and used books that run the gamut in terms of genre. According to manager Alexander Brooks, you can expect tomes exploring “unusual and international fiction, radical...
Ellie Kemper sells charming NYC home for $3.3M
Here’s the story of a woman rescued from a doomsday cult adjusting to life in New York City — adjusting so well to it, in fact, that she just sold her home for big bucks. Ellie Kemper, the actress who starred in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” actually played that role on screen. But in real life, the Missouri native and Princeton University alumna sold her renovated co-op on Manhattan’s tony Upper West Side for $3.3 million, according to city finance records filed on Monday.
McNally Jackson Books is opening in Rockefeller Center!
Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth-ever location in New York—this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn and...
NYC is dismantling abandoned outdoor dining sheds
In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.
Play Jenga, croquet, and ping pong on the tarmac at TWA Hotel’s new summer camp
Forget the tents, this summer camp is held in the shadow of a midcentury masterpiece. The iconic TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, which recently added bumper cars and a roller skating rink, announced today that it’s taking summer fun to the next level with Camp TWA. Camp TWA promises some good old-fashioned fun with classic games.
Grab an ice cream hand roll at Dominique Ansel this weekend
As usual, celebrity chef Dominique Ansel has come up with a culinary treat that is as visually beautiful as it is delicious. This weekend only, folks visiting the Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue will get to order a trio of mochi ice cream temaki prepared in collaboration with the delectable West Village temaki restaurant Nami Nori. A match made in heaven, if you ask us.
This new LIRR app shows how crowded a train is in real-time
New Yorkers who don’t often ride the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) probably don’t know that, until now, users had to download a variety of different apps on their phones to figure out the train schedule, buy tickets and garner information about one of the most decrepit transportation lines in all of the state.
NYC’s sinkhole surge due to ‘climate crisis’: DEP Commissioner
The increase in pits suddenly opening in city streets is tied to the fate of the Earth. Borough sidewalks are rupturing at record rates, and elected leaders say there’s not a ton to be done — as the problem is far larger than New York. “The issue right...
