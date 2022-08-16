The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.

