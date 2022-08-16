Read full article on original website
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming
Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Camping In The Wyoming Winter Is Now Possible, Right?
I love to camp and cold weather camping may be my absolute favorite. That may seem insane to some, but being able to think on your feet, figure out the best place to set up your tent, food options and being creative to stay warm are all fun parts of it.
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
Wyoming Education Association Suing State Over Inadequate School Funding
The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately, according to a recent press release from the WEA. "Our students deserve better," said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. "WEA felt...
Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Releases New Single
Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
What Are The Most Popular Names For Grandparents In Wyoming?
It started as a random off-air conversation. I think it all started when I saw an announcement from a friend of mine that she was going to be a "GiGi" for the first time ever. And I mentioned to Drew that I wanted to be called "GiGi" as well. He...
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
How Governor Gordon Won So Easily
61.7% of the vote? That's impressive Mark. How did you do it?. I remember back in 2020 when Governor Gordon implemented some COVID mandates in the state of Wyoming, an angry voter posted on social media "GORDON IS DONE!" Done? In what way? Did he mean that Gordon would not...
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?
So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
