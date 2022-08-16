ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming

Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA's Transport Rule

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results

Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Gordon Nominated For Another Term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Releases New Single

Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
BUFFALO, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

How Governor Gordon Won So Easily

61.7% of the vote? That's impressive Mark. How did you do it?. I remember back in 2020 when Governor Gordon implemented some COVID mandates in the state of Wyoming, an angry voter posted on social media "GORDON IS DONE!" Done? In what way? Did he mean that Gordon would not...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?

So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
WYOMING STATE
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

