Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO