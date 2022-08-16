ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas

Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control

After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas

Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flood watch in effect for Denton County

When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zoom Room Dog Training coming soon to Highland Village

Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village, according to its website. The indoor facility will provide dog training classes in small groups or private sessions. Trainers will teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops. Zoom Room will be located at 1842 Justin Road, Highland Village. ‪An opening date is unknown, but the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the estimated completion date for the construction of the facility as April 30, 2023. 972-638-7402‬. www.zoomroom.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service

Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

