Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Southlake changes speed limit on North White Chapel Boulevard
The new speed limit will be on North White Chapel Boulevard between Southlake Boulevard and State Hwy. 114. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A portion of North White Chapel Boulevard will now have a speed limit of 35 mph. Southlake City Council approved the new speed limit in a 7-0 vote at...
fox4news.com
Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas
Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
Developers bring ‘single-family’ rental community options to McKinney
In recent months, the city of McKinney has seen an influx of single-family rental communities, such as Legacy at McKinney, announcing plans to develop. (Rendering courtesy Hanson Capital Group) As federal interest rates continue to climb nationally, at least 10 projects specializing in single-family homes for rent are being developed...
Penguin Patch planning to move operations to Keller
This concept drawing presented to the city of Keller shows plans for the new home of Penguin Patch at 721 Chisholm Trail. (Rendering courtesy city of Keller) A 41,550-square-foot building on vacant land is planned to be constructed for Penguin Patch at 721 Chisholm Trail in Keller that would include office space, warehouse space and an assembly area.
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Lewisville City Council holds public hearing for potential senior living community
Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. The subject property, located at...
Dallas Observer
In May, Some 270 Gallons of Sewage from Wilmer Sprayed into Dallas County's Goat Island Preserve
Hikers and bikers often roam the dirt trails at Dallas County’s Goat Island Preserve, but in late May, they could likely smell the stench of raw sewage somewhere along their trek. That’s because a wastewater valve owned by the city of Wilmer (about 17 miles southeast of Dallas) was stuck open, spraying about 270 gallons of sewage into the preserve.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control
After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
Community conversation about Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget set for Aug. 24
The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget, which includes a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Canva) Fort Worth officials are hosting a community conversation about the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23...
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres northeast of the Craig Ranch Corporate Center. The project site is...
Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas
Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
Flood watch in effect for Denton County
When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
Zoom Room Dog Training coming soon to Highland Village
Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village, according to its website. The indoor facility will provide dog training classes in small groups or private sessions. Trainers will teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops. Zoom Room will be located at 1842 Justin Road, Highland Village. An opening date is unknown, but the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the estimated completion date for the construction of the facility as April 30, 2023. 972-638-7402. www.zoomroom.com.
Second company working on McKinney National Airport terminal files for bankruptcy
The second company to work on the new executive terminal at McKinney National Airport filed for bankruptcy. (Rendering courtesy CaCO Architecture) A project to finish a nearly $7 million terminal at McKinney National Airport has encountered its second significant snag. McKinney City Council agreed Aug. 16 to end a contract...
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service
Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
Denton County commissioners call $650M bond election for November
Denton County commissioners called a $650 million bond election for this November during their Aug. 16 meeting. (Courtesy Denton County) Denton County commissioners unanimously voted, during their Aug. 16 meeting, to call a $650 million bond election for the Nov. 8 ballot. County commissioners have not called for a road...
