akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. Since peanut butter is made from peanuts, most of us assume that peanuts are safe for dogs, too. The answer is not quite that simple, however. When it comes to your dog’s health, not all peanuts and peanut butters are created equal. Peanuts...
I'm a dietitian who shops at Trader Joe's every week. Here are 16 things I love to buy and how I use them.
As an expert on nutrition, I like to buy items like roasted Brussels sprouts, blueberry goat cheese, teriyaki tofu, and sauerkraut at the store.
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
pethelpful.com
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Her First 'In-N-Out' Puppy Patty Is Way Too Cute
We all remember the first time we got a cheeseburger from a fast food restaurant. It was probably magical. One man on TikTok is sharing his Golden Retriever's very first pup patty from In-N-Out — and judging by the video, we think Nala is going to be a fan of the fast food chain for life.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Next time you steam up some shrimp, you might want to consider setting a few aside for your dog. Not only can dogs eat shrimp, but a few pieces now and then may even offer them some health benefits. Shrimp’s Beneficial Nutrients. Shrimp are not only tasty, but they...
Restaurant gets rid of plant-based dishes after losing patience with 'holier than thou' vegans
A restaurant has ditched its plant-based dishes from its menu after losing patience with ‘holier than thou’ vegans. The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight took to Facebook on Thursday to defend its choice not to cater to those following a plant-based diet, after previously adapting its menu to suit vegans.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Pork?
Eating meat is very natural for dogs, and commercially prepared foods contain ingredients like chicken and beef. So it’s no wonder that owners are curious about whether pork is safe for pups to consume. Is it Safe for Dogs to Eat Pork?. Plain, cooked pork is safe for dogs...
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week
Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
Update: Recent research has suggested that potatoes, while not poisonous, may not be appropriate for a dog’s diet. From the UC Davis School of Medicine: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an alert about reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain pet foods containing peas, lentils, other legume seeds, or potatoes as main ingredients. DCM is a disease of the heart muscle that leads to reduced heart pumping function and increased heart size. The alterations in heart function and structure can result in severe consequences such as congestive heart failure or sudden cardiac death. While the most common cause of DCM is genetic, on rare occasions other factors can also result in the condition, particularly in breeds that are not frequently affected.”
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued 'Tiger King' Cats Adjusting to Life in Their New Sanctuary Is Beautiful
An animal sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is sharing the heartbreaking truth behind the hit Netflix show, "Tiger King." The Wildcat Sanctuary is receiving praise all over the internet after they saved several of the tigers owned by star of the docuseries, Joe Exotic. Thankfully, these tigers are now living a much different life.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up
We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
pethelpful.com
Rescued Beagle's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Back Yard Is Simply the Best
In July, the government-ordered closure of a Virginia research lab resulted in the rescue of over 4000 Beagles. Now that these dogs are beginning to arrive at shelters and rescues across the United States, more and more of these angels are finding their forever homes. One of these pups found...
AOL Corp
A New Study Says Ice Cream May Be Healthier Than A Multigrain Bagel
Just when we thought we finally got the hang of this whole wellness thing, a new study from Tufts University throws a curveball our way. People reports that Tufts has released their Food Compass, a nutrient-profiling system that was developed by researchers at the university. The system uses a unique algorithm to assign foods a score between 1 and 100, with 100 being the most healthy.
