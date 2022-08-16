On a recent episode of the Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, Breaking Bad creator and Saul cocreator Vince Gilligan reminisced about the best meal he’d ever eaten during production. In the midst of directing “Carrot and Stick,” the second episode of Season 6, Gilligan had a heavenly surf-and-turf dish in his trailer. “I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he said with the air of a man recounting a transformative religious experience. “It was a steak so good that Ruth’s Chris could sell it for like $80. My eyes were rolling up in my head eating this thing.” That wasn’t all; the steak came with “a piece of swordfish that was among the best pieces of fish I’ve ever eaten in my life,” seasoned with a little lemon and “the best tartar sauce.” So moved by the food was Gilligan that he delayed his return to set to pay his compliments to the chef. “Every bite was both a revelation and a sadness, that I was coming that much closer to the end of the meal,” he recalled.

