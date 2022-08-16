Read full article on original website
Well, Well, Well: Turns Out ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Pretty Dang Good
Once upon a time, a team took on the difficult task of following up a massive TV show. The producers had to walk a thin and treacherous line: On the one hand, they wanted to retain the original’s appeal; on the other, they had to avoid the impression of a blatant cash grab. (Their audience had been trained to expect quality and care.) They settled on a prequel, a setup that came with its own set of challenges. Would viewers invest in a story when they already knew the ending? Still, the brain trust forged ahead.
No Show Earned Its Ending More Than ‘Better Call Saul’
On a recent episode of the Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, Breaking Bad creator and Saul cocreator Vince Gilligan reminisced about the best meal he’d ever eaten during production. In the midst of directing “Carrot and Stick,” the second episode of Season 6, Gilligan had a heavenly surf-and-turf dish in his trailer. “I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he said with the air of a man recounting a transformative religious experience. “It was a steak so good that Ruth’s Chris could sell it for like $80. My eyes were rolling up in my head eating this thing.” That wasn’t all; the steak came with “a piece of swordfish that was among the best pieces of fish I’ve ever eaten in my life,” seasoned with a little lemon and “the best tartar sauce.” So moved by the food was Gilligan that he delayed his return to set to pay his compliments to the chef. “Every bite was both a revelation and a sadness, that I was coming that much closer to the end of the meal,” he recalled.
The Psychology of Cringe Comedy: Why We Love to Watch What Hurts Us
On Friday, Nathan Fielder will bring a close to the first season of his mind-boggling, skin-crawling HBO series, The Rehearsal. No matter how you feel about the show, one thing that can’t be denied is that it’s pushing the boundaries of cringe comedy. So in its honor, The Ringer hereby dubs today Cringe Comedy Day. Join us—if you can stop clenching your teeth and covering your eyes—as we celebrate and explore everything the niche genre has to offer.
‘Joe Pera Talks With You’: In Praise of Joy
Dashed Dreams, Empty Promises, and Laptop Batteries
