GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation’s Board of Directors and Scholarship Committee announced the 2022 to 2023 Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Award recipients. Three $3,000 scholarships have been awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at accredited United States colleges or Universities. To qualify for this scholarship, students had to be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO