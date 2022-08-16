ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Over 1 million visit Orange County Fair

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Orange County Fair wrapped up festivities Aug. 14, closing the books on a second year of in-person fun, and another step forward in its return to making revenue. The fair has been a local highlight for Costa Mesa, which has, for years, benefited from...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynews13.com

Hollyhock House reopens for public tours

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The only publicly accessible Frank Lloyd Wright residence in Los Angeles is once again open for in-person tours. The Hollyhock House, in East Hollywood, reopened Thursday for in-person, self-guided tours after a COVID-induced hiatus. Open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy