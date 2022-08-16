Subscribe to our mailing list and consider following WestfordCAT on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for daily updates from Westford’s hometown source for news. Editor’s note: Gopher’s Simulators did not allow reporter Melanie Duronio to photograph other patrons during her reporting, as a result, her father is the subject of her photos. This did not constitute a fiduciary, political or familial conflict of interest with the content of the reporting and is solely for demonstrational purposes only.

WESTFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO