Westford, MA

What’s Happening at the Library? – Aug. 19 Edition

WESTFORD — Assistant Library Director Kristina Leedberg has shared the most recent edition of “What’s Happening at the Library?” with WestfordCAT. Unless otherwise noted, programs are generously funded by the Friends of the Library, Inc. Director’s Corner: LIBRARY BUILDING PROJECT HIGHLIGHTED AT TOWN STRATEGIC PLANNING RETREAT:...
Westford Historical Society to host Equality Day fundraiser

WESTFORD — The Westford Historical Society will be hosting the Wild Women of Westford, an Evening of Storytelling and Wine Pairing on Friday August 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. This fundraiser will be held at the Westford Museum, 2 Boston Rd, Westford MA. Every woman has a story to...
Westford COVID-19 Update: No More Test and Stay

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have risen slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The two week case count has increased to 79 positive cases, up from 69 positive cases reported on Aug. 11. The positive test rate increased...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Korra

WESTFORD — Korra, a one and a half year old female Short-hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Unfortunately she was found stray, running loose. It’s clear she has had a lot of socialization and knows a lot of tricks,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT.
Rain or shine, indoor golf simulator aims to train players year-round

Editor's note: Gopher's Simulators did not allow reporter Melanie Duronio to photograph other patrons during her reporting, as a result, her father is the subject of her photos. This did not constitute a fiduciary, political or familial conflict of interest with the content of the reporting and is solely for demonstrational purposes only.
