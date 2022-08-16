Read full article on original website
Related
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
If Walking Is the Only Exercise You Do, Is That Enough to Stay Healthy?
Working from home means Americans are more sedentary than ever. All that time spent sitting down can have repercussions, from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The good news is that taking a walk can offset those health problems. “If walking is all someone does, it could be sufficient,” Melody...
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
Word of the Week: Non-Invasive
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
How Long Is Ham Still Safe To Eat?
Once leftovers pass a certain threshold, they risk causing food poisoning. Therefore, it's essential to know when that ham has taken a turn.
New Evidence Confirms Genetic Link Between Gut Health and Alzheimer’s
People who have certain gastrointestinal disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, as new data highlights a genetic link between the two. The findings also link abnormal cholesterol levels to Alzheimer's and gut disorders. These new findings could lead to earlier detection and new interventions, like using...
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Common Is Paxlovid Rebound?
After taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid for COVID-19, some people report testing positive for the virus again. This so-called "Paxlovid rebound" is rare, but can affect anyone—including President Biden. According to his social media, the President tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He quarantined until July 27, when...
How to ease the symptoms of sciatica
Fitness expert Dana Santas focuses on helping those who are suffering from sciatica in Part III of a four-part series on how to recover from and prevent low back pain.
earth.com
Omicron: most people never knew they were infected
A new study led by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has found that the majority of people who were infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 did not even know they had the virus. By analyzing antibody levels of a group of 2,479 Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers and patients, the scientists discovered that, among the 210 individuals with new Covid antibodies, 56 percent were unaware of any recent infection. These findings suggest that the Omicron variant is indeed milder, often leading to asymptomatic cases, compared to previous variants.
Study Suggests ADHD Drugs Could Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms
Researchers suggested that ADHD medications may alleviate some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The drugs specifically helped improve cognition and apathy in Alzheimer's patients. Repurposing drugs could speed up the approval process and reduce the costs of having to develop an entirely new medication. Treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease are...
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid
A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
scitechdaily.com
New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases
New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
Everything You Should Know Before Getting An Eye Exam
If you can't remember when you had your last eye exam, chances are it's time to make an appointment. Here's everything you need to know before getting one.
When Can I Get My Second Booster Shot?
The bivalent boosters are expected to have wider eligibility and be recommended for everyone. The Biden administration has already secured more than 170 million doses of the bivalent vaccines and may start rollout in late fall or early winter. Those who are eligible for second boosters now are encouraged to...
Could a Skin Swab Tell if You Have COVID?
A new study found that sebum-based testing (using a skin swab) might be a potential way to diagnose COVID-19. Skin swab testing would be easier to collect than a saliva sample from someone's mouth, nose, or throat. While it's promising, more research is needed to show that skin swabs could...
What Is a Bivalent Vaccine?
The next step of the COVID-19 booster rollout will involve a “bivalent” vaccine that targets the ever-evolving Omicron variant. The vaccine isn’t here yet, but will likely be available in the fall. What is a bivalent vaccine? And how is it different from current boosters?. Bivalent Vaccines...
WHO Rules Out 2 Drugs as COVID Treatments
The WHO no longer recommends a drug called colchicine to treat COVID-19. It also no longer recommends the use of fluvoxamine for COVID-19, except in clinical trials. There's insufficient evidence that the drugs are of any benefit when it comes to reducing the risk of severe infection or hospitalization from COVID.
Who Can Take Paxlovid?
Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that can help shorten the course of illness with COVID-19 and prevent serious complications. There are defined parameters for who is eligible for the medication, and it shouldn't be used to treat severe COVID. Experts recommend calling your doctor if you're unsure if you qualify.
Verywell Health
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 0