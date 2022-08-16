ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals

Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Non-Invasive

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" Where you might see or hear...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Linus Diabetes#Type 1 Diabetes#Insulin#Diseases#General Health#Ohio University
nypressnews.com

Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease

Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Verywell Health

How Common Is Paxlovid Rebound?

After taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid for COVID-19, some people report testing positive for the virus again. This so-called "Paxlovid rebound" is rare, but can affect anyone—including President Biden. According to his social media, the President tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He quarantined until July 27, when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Omicron: most people never knew they were infected

A new study led by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has found that the majority of people who were infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 did not even know they had the virus. By analyzing antibody levels of a group of 2,479 Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers and patients, the scientists discovered that, among the 210 individuals with new Covid antibodies, 56 percent were unaware of any recent infection. These findings suggest that the Omicron variant is indeed milder, often leading to asymptomatic cases, compared to previous variants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Verywell Health

Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid

A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases

New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

When Can I Get My Second Booster Shot?

The bivalent boosters are expected to have wider eligibility and be recommended for everyone. The Biden administration has already secured more than 170 million doses of the bivalent vaccines and may start rollout in late fall or early winter. Those who are eligible for second boosters now are encouraged to...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Could a Skin Swab Tell if You Have COVID?

A new study found that sebum-based testing (using a skin swab) might be a potential way to diagnose COVID-19. Skin swab testing would be easier to collect than a saliva sample from someone's mouth, nose, or throat. While it's promising, more research is needed to show that skin swabs could...
SKIN CARE
Verywell Health

What Is a Bivalent Vaccine?

The next step of the COVID-19 booster rollout will involve a “bivalent” vaccine that targets the ever-evolving Omicron variant. The vaccine isn’t here yet, but will likely be available in the fall. What is a bivalent vaccine? And how is it different from current boosters?. Bivalent Vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

WHO Rules Out 2 Drugs as COVID Treatments

The WHO no longer recommends a drug called colchicine to treat COVID-19. It also no longer recommends the use of fluvoxamine for COVID-19, except in clinical trials. There's insufficient evidence that the drugs are of any benefit when it comes to reducing the risk of severe infection or hospitalization from COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

Who Can Take Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that can help shorten the course of illness with COVID-19 and prevent serious complications. There are defined parameters for who is eligible for the medication, and it shouldn't be used to treat severe COVID. Experts recommend calling your doctor if you're unsure if you qualify.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy