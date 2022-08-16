Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ready for Raleek Brown? USC fans, opponents better prepare for a No. 14 blur
You might think your eyes are deceiving you when you see the number for the first time. It may look strange when you see a No. 14 jersey streaking down the field. It's not a typical college football number for an electric athlete. But get used to the idea. If...
Three-Star Long Beach OL Tyson Ruffins updates Fresno State interest
Tyson Ruffins and his team Long Beach Poly took the near four-hour drive to take on longtime Central Section power Clovis High to kick off the 2022-23 season. Following that 56-7 thrashing the Jackrabbits delivered at Lamonica Stadium, it turns out the left tackle with close to 25 scholarship offers may not be done with traveling to the 559 anytime soon.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons
USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Kiel McDonald: RBs did ‘special things’ during Sunday Coliseum scrimmage
In his short time as USC’s running backs coach, Kiel McDonald has repeated the word over and over again. Not only does his group have to work within a new offense, mesh experience with young talent and distribute game reps, it must work to honor a rich tradition of Trojan running backs, something he took very seriously during the team’s media day in early August.
Devin Harper helps Dallas Cowboys to preseason win with eight tackles
Former Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper played a key role in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Harper finished with a team-high eight total tackles as the Cowboys picked up their first preseason victory on the road since 2012. Harper...
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
247Sports
