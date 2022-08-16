ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Ruffins and his team Long Beach Poly took the near four-hour drive to take on longtime Central Section power Clovis High to kick off the 2022-23 season. Following that 56-7 thrashing the Jackrabbits delivered at Lamonica Stadium, it turns out the left tackle with close to 25 scholarship offers may not be done with traveling to the 559 anytime soon.
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons

USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Kiel McDonald: RBs did ‘special things’ during Sunday Coliseum scrimmage

In his short time as USC’s running backs coach, Kiel McDonald has repeated the word over and over again. Not only does his group have to work within a new offense, mesh experience with young talent and distribute game reps, it must work to honor a rich tradition of Trojan running backs, something he took very seriously during the team’s media day in early August.
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
