Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding Venue
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
wlad.com
2nd shift added for force main installation in Ridgefield
There will be added hours for construction work in Ridgefield on the Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project. Beginning Monday, a second shift will be added from 3pm to 11pm. The first shift is 7am to 3pm. The added hours are meant to reduce the length of disruption in the upcoming work areas and expedite construction.
wlad.com
Bethel to apply for STEAP grant for old police station demolition
The Town of Bethel is applying for a STEAP grant to demolish the old police station. Bethel is seeking up to $350,000 in Small Town Economic Assistance Program funding for the work. If granted, the Board of Selectmen signed off on accepted the money. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs, which came back at 93-thousand dollars for remediation and $130,000 for building demolition and parking lot removal.
Man impaled during construction accident in Rocky Hill: Police
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a construction accident in Rocky Hill Friday morning where a man was impaled by equipment, police said. Fire, police crews, and Aetna Ambulance responded to 153 Parsonage St. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police said officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an impalement […]
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
wlad.com
Area fire departments warn of brush fire danger
The Forest Fire Danger Level for New Milford is very high. The Fire Marshal's Office say no burning is allowed in town, even with a valid permit. At this level, fires will start easily from most causes. Sherman Volunteer Fire Department is warning that the fires will spread rapidly and...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Across From Ganim’s Office
2022-08-20@2:20am– #Bridgeport CT– Two men were shot across from Joe Ganim's Office on State Street at the Brick and Barrel Bourbon Restaurant.
Suffolk OTB looks to sell Medford lot to New Jersey-based developer
Neighbors say the proposed plans include building a 390,000-square-foot distribution center on that site.
wlad.com
Danbury Councilman calls for formal process for honorary building, road names
Danbury Councilman calls for formal process for honorary building, road names. A formal process for giving honorary names to buildings or streets in Danbury is being called for by a City Councilman. First there was an ad hoc committee created about the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant and then one to honor Joe Pepin at the Alternative Center for Excellence, and the road where the school is located. Councilman Farley Santos says honoring Joe Pepin is a good start. The ACE building and Roberts Avenue will get honorary names recognizing the founder and longtime principal for his contributions.
Register Citizen
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Officials investigating cause of dry wells in town of Newburgh
Town officials say they’re investigating whether the wells went dry due to the drought or if it was somehow caused by construction of two warehouses in the area.
27east.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton
UPDATE: THURSDAY, JULY 18, 11 a.m. The victim has been identified as Rodney E. Brumsey, 57, of Southampton. By 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police reported Moses Lane had reopened. Train... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Fiery East Windsor Crash
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old driver who was killed in a fiery crash on I-91 in Connecticut. Hartford County resident Owen Contreras, of Granby, was identified on Tuesday, Aug. 16, as the driver who died in the crash in East Windsor on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
44-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Wrong Way Under Influence On South Windsor Roadway
A Connecticut man was nabbed for driving drunk after police stopped him for driving in the wrong direction on a busy highway. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, in South Winsor on Route 5. Israel Sanchez-Vilchis, age 44, of New Britain was arrested...
Motorcyclist injured in Shelton crash
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 8 in Shelton. The crash occurred between a Toyota Rav4 and a Honda motorcycle just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. State police said the Toyota was traveling in the right lane on Route 8 South about a quarter of a mile away […]
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
