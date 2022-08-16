The Town of Bethel is applying for a STEAP grant to demolish the old police station. Bethel is seeking up to $350,000 in Small Town Economic Assistance Program funding for the work. If granted, the Board of Selectmen signed off on accepted the money. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs, which came back at 93-thousand dollars for remediation and $130,000 for building demolition and parking lot removal.

BETHEL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO