Fantastic Fest 2022 Lineup: New Films From Luca Guadagnino, Park Chan-wook, Martin McDonagh & More Added To The Event

theplaylist.net
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
theplaylist.net
‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis
While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.
theplaylist.net
‘This England’ Teaser: Kenneth Branagh Plays Disgraced British Prime Minster Boris Johnson For Director Michael Winterbottom
Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July and will remain in power until his party chooses a leader, his legacy of incompetence will stick with him for years, if not the rest of his political career. But like Trump, who has received many kinds of satirical treatments— several actors parodying his oafishness on “Saturday Night Live”— and a kind of biopic treatment—Brendon Gleeson portraying the former last guy on “The Comey Rule”— Boris Johnson is getting a kind of biopic treatment in “This England,” starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winning actor/director Kenneth Branagh in the lead role.
theplaylist.net
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
theplaylist.net
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
theplaylist.net
‘Mo’ Review: Palestinian-American Comedy Led By ‘Ramy’s Mohammed Amer Finds Its Own Step
The stakes are high for shows like “Mo,” Netflix’s new comedy series. For decades, TV and film in the West have followed mainstream political narratives, offering Muslims and Arabs of all faiths and none a narrow screen binary: you’re either a villain or a victim. In recent years, shows like A24’s “Ramy,” “Man Like Mobeen,” and “We Are Lady Parts” have been making great strides in changing that, offering much-maligned audiences the chance to see some of their own nuances reflected back at them (not to mention allowing often-typecast performers to play characters with more depth than Terrorist #7 or Woman with Headscarf). For every one of these shows, however, still more reductive, essentialist depictions of Muslims and Arabs arrive on our screens, deepening the need for more stories that reclaim ownership of narratives about these communities.
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
Atlantic City by Helen Saunders discovered under Praxitella by Wyndham Lewis, who may have painted over it on purpose
Sanna Marin: Pop star filmed dancing with Finnish PM insists ‘nothing inappropriate happened’
A singer says said “nothing inappropriate” happened between him and Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin after leaked footage shows them dancing closely at a nightclub.Olavi Uusivirta said he and Ms Marin were just friends, after a secretly filmed video released on Friday shows the pair dancing hip-to-hip with their arms around each other.At one point in the clip, it looks like he is pressing his face against her neck in what Finnish tabloid magazine Seiska alleged could have been a kiss – but Ms Marin, a 36-year-old married mother-of-one, disputed this. She said she believes Mr Uusivirta, 28, who...
theplaylist.net
‘The English’ First Look: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star In New Western Limited Series On Amazon Prime Video
The Western genre waned in popularity in the 1980s, but 21st-century cinema still has the occasional film that harks to its heyday. Most of these are genre hybrids, like Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” or S. Craig Zahler’s “Bone Tomahawk,” while others, like “Meek’s Cutoff” or “Slow West” attend to the genre’s classic nuances.
Irish community gathers in tribute to stabbed busker Thomas O’Halloran
The “proud” and “strong” Irish community came together for a musical tribute to “loving” busker Thomas O’Halloran, the 87-year-old Irishman who died after he was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in London.More than 100 members of the Irish community, many wearing sports jerseys, gathered on Sunday morning at Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, to commemorate Mr O’Halloran with Irish music and prayers.Mr O’Halloran, originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, was known to busk regularly by the train station in Greenford and tributes included songs he performed.He played the accordion and had recently been busking to raise money...
