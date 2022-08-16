Read full article on original website

Michael Mann “Bored” By “Stale” Modern Action Films, Explains Why ‘Heat 2’ Adaptation Needs To Be On The Big Screen
This month saw the release of “Heat 2,” the novelization sequel to Michael Mann‘s acclaimed 1995 heist flick “Heat” that the filmmaker co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The book wasn’t just an exercise for the director as Mann is planning to turn it into one big feature film, essentially giving us a sequel/prequel given how the story jumps between events before and after the original movie. Don’t expect Mann to pivot to a series/television version, as he seems extremely keen on giving audiences a theatrical experience.
Ryan Gosling Reuniting With Margot Robbie For The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel
One of the more perplexing yet, exciting projects on the horizon is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll, “Barbie.” The film hails from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig with a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). It also has an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And Warner Bros. is apparently looking to bring those two back together for yet another high-profile movie in early development.
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
‘Mack & Rita’: Director Katie Aselton On “The Largest Pull” Of Working With Diane Keaton & More [Interview]
Diane Keaton leads the charge in “Mack & Rita,” a comedy that plays with the body swap storytelling device, this time with a character who, rather than swapping bodies with someone else, instead ages a few decades into an older version of herself. Elizabeth Lail plays 30-year-old Mack, who, while reluctantly taking part in a Palms Spring bachelorette trip for her best friend, her inner 70-year-old, is released after being promised a transformation of her true self. Keaton plays this version of Mack, going by Rita, as she comes into her own, finally no longer working against others’ opinions and expectations.
Jonah Hill’s Doc ‘Stutz’ Hits Festivals This Fall, Hill Taking A Break From Promoting Films Due To Anxiety Attacks
From comedy star to awards-worthy turns to becoming a director with “Mid90s,” Jonah Hill‘s career has had an interesting arc. And its next development is even more curious. Hill has a new movie out at Fall festivals, his documentary “Stutz,” a film he shot in secret about mental health and the actor’s worsening anxiety attacks. What’s more: Hill’s anxiety is so crippling that he’ll avoid promotion for the film and other films he’s a part of.
‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis
While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.
‘She-Hulk’ Stars Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Was Rejected For Other Marvel Projects Including ‘Venom’
Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” debuted this week on Disney+ and introduced Tatiana Maslany into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters, aka, She-Hulk, the lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner. Well, this isn’t the first time Maslany has been in the mix for a comic book role.
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
Karyn Kusama Is Returning To ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 With An Emmy Nod In Hand [Interview]
If you watched the first season of “Yellowjackets” it was obvious that some new actors would enter the fold in season two. Who would play the adult versions of Van and Lottie? And, with production ramping up it’s now surprise that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are on board to play each role, respectively. But there is one other key creative who will be returning to the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created series, Emmy nominated director Karyn Kusama.
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Salma Hayek Pinault & Annie Murphy Joining Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” is arguably our modern version of twisty genre shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” but specifically focuses on the dark side of technology from the exploitation of digital people referred to as Cookies to how tech can be used against us or hurts society. More often than not we see characters navigating a dystopian setting. We haven’t seen new episodes since the fifth season debuted back in June 2019 and season six is finally coming together with casting in full swing.
‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ Review: A Didactic But Compelling Feminist Western
Revising and updating Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story “The Drover’s Wife,” writer/director/star Leah Purcell’s gritty Australian western “The Legend of Molly Johnson” takes Lawson’s story of an isolated woman fighting against the elements of the Australian outbreak and expands it, meditating on the relationship between Aboriginals and European colonizers in the nineteenth century. While the film may be Purcell’s directorial debut, it is also adapted from her play — and subsequent novel — of the same name. Obviously, a story that has stuck with her and has been adapted in almost every medium, “The Legend of Molly Johnson,” may be overtly explicit in its feminist bent and thematic preoccupations, but it is a fascinating, singular, western in its own right.
‘Sam And Victor’s Day Off,’ A ‘Ferris Bueller’s’ Spin-Off About The Ferrari Joyride Dudes Is Coming
“You’ve guys got nothing to worry about; I’m a professional.” OK, this is weird, and it’s only coming to me now. On August 7, 2008, I casually pitched and proposed a spin-off film idea in a blog article titled, The Brief Cameo That Begat An Entire Film: Our Take ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, back in the day when I regularly just blathered about random things rather than strictly wrote news. The idea was based on Judd Apatow’s confession: what if Brad Pitt’s brief stoner character from “True Romance,” got his own movie and that became “Pineapple Express.” This inspired my idea: take the two guys from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” who joyride in Cameron’s dad Ferrari while Ferris in the gang is at a baseball game. And well, 14 years later and they are making that exact same movie, wild.
‘Beast’ Review: A Slightly Spielbergian Creature Feature With A Real Roar
Baltasar Kormákur’s man vs. lion adventure film “Beast” is positively Spielbergian … late Spielberg, that is. Unlike the fan service-dependent tributes like “Stranger Things” and its nostalgic ilk, Kormákur studies the craftsmanship of the modern blockbuster’s father more than his cultural impact. (Though one character in the film does give a nod to the master by wearing a “Jurassic Park” tank top, that level of wink is harmless.) With the partnership and handiwork of Oscar-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot, Kormákur follows the compass that has made Spielberg a class above his competition. If you can get a scene in a single take, you should.
Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose & Simone Kessell Take Roles In ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2
Genre television couldn’t be more popular right now, and Showtime‘s post-trauma wilderness mystery series “Yellowjackets” is building a major audience alongside potential Emmys prestige as well. Director Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer“) helmed the show’s pilot and is an executive producer, and the series has landed some interesting new additions to the cast for season two.
‘Spin Me Round’: Alison Brie & Jeff Baena On Their Latest Collaboration, ‘The Little Hours,’ & More ‘Community’ [The Discourse Podcast]
In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actress Alison Brie (“Community”) and director Jeff Baena (“The Little Hours”), both of whom are currently out promoting their latest project that they co-wrote together, “Spin Me Round.” It’s their third collaboration following “The Little Hours” (2017) and “Horse Girl” (2020), the latter of which Brie starred in and co-wrote.
Lily James & Willem Dafoe To Star In Italian Indie Drama ‘Finalmente L’alba’
Lily James has had quite a 2022 already, thanks to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.” James’s performance as Pamela Anderson in the show helped make it not just a big hit with audiences both also with critics. The show notched 10 Emmy nominations, including one for James and one for Best Limited Series.
Peter Jackson Says There’s “5 Or 6 Hours” Of Great ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Footage, But Disney/Apple “Reluctant” To Release Extended Cut
Directed and shaped by filmmaker Peter Jackson—based on footage shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the little-seen 1970 “Let It Be” documentary— perhaps no piece of pop culture has reignited Beatlemania like the documentary “Beatles: Get Back,” save for maybe the “The Beatles Anthology” docu-series in 1995. Released last fall to much acclaimed, Jackson’s gargantuan six-hour, three-episode long series put the band in a whole new light for a whole new generation, recontextualizing previously unseen footage of the band writing, practicing, and recording their final album before their infamous breakup.
