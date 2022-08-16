Read full article on original website
Fraternal Order of Police makes endorsement in 24th Conn. Senate race
The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Republican Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th District. The seat represents Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield in the state Senate. Coelho called it a privilege to be endorsed by the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police. She says the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. Coelho currently serves on the Board of Education and is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Julie Kushner.
Director of Academy Partnerships named for Danbury Career Academy
Director of Academy Partnerships named for Danbury Career Academy. A Director of Academy Partnerships has been named for the Danbury Career Academy. Brent Dean will be the liaison for the school district with local businesses and community-based organizations. He worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville, the program that inspired the new Danbury school. His appointment was announced on Wednesday, but he started the job last month. In his most recent role, Dean served as academy coach at Maplewood High School in Nashville. Superintendent Kevin Walston said in a statement that Dean’s experience and proven track record in ensuring collaborating with local businesses and maintaining long-range partnerships made him the ideal candidate for this position. The Danbury Career Academy is expected to open in fall 2024. Residents voted in June for $164 million in bonding for the middle and high school at the Cartus property. Negotiations for the building are still underway.
Danbury Councilman calls for formal process for honorary building, road names
Danbury Councilman calls for formal process for honorary building, road names. A formal process for giving honorary names to buildings or streets in Danbury is being called for by a City Councilman. First there was an ad hoc committee created about the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant and then one to honor Joe Pepin at the Alternative Center for Excellence, and the road where the school is located. Councilman Farley Santos says honoring Joe Pepin is a good start. The ACE building and Roberts Avenue will get honorary names recognizing the founder and longtime principal for his contributions.
Bethel to apply for STEAP grant for old police station demolition
The Town of Bethel is applying for a STEAP grant to demolish the old police station. Bethel is seeking up to $350,000 in Small Town Economic Assistance Program funding for the work. If granted, the Board of Selectmen signed off on accepted the money. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs, which came back at 93-thousand dollars for remediation and $130,000 for building demolition and parking lot removal.
Absentee ballot applications now available for general election
Absentee ballot applications now available for general election. Absentee Ballot Applications are now available for the November Election. The Bethel Town Clerk's Office is reminding college students that they can receive absentee ballots at school. Before leaving for campus, they should fill out an application and file it with the Town Clerk's Office. The drop box in the front of the Municipal Center is open for this reason. The ballots will be mailed out on October 7th for the November 8th election. Parents cannot pick up the ballot for their children. They must be mailed. Applications are available on the town's website.
COVID-19 vaccine van returns to New Fairfield
The Griffin Health Vaccination Van will return to New Fairfield today at the New Fairfield High School Cafeteria. The Van will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all age groups, starting at 6 months of age. The clinic is from 10am to 4pm. The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months get a the primary series of vaccinations, and boosters, if eligible. The CDC also recommends vaccinations and boosters even for those who have had COVID.
Area fire departments warn of brush fire danger
The Forest Fire Danger Level for New Milford is very high. The Fire Marshal's Office say no burning is allowed in town, even with a valid permit. At this level, fires will start easily from most causes. Sherman Volunteer Fire Department is warning that the fires will spread rapidly and...
