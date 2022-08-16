Director of Academy Partnerships named for Danbury Career Academy. A Director of Academy Partnerships has been named for the Danbury Career Academy. Brent Dean will be the liaison for the school district with local businesses and community-based organizations. He worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville, the program that inspired the new Danbury school. His appointment was announced on Wednesday, but he started the job last month. In his most recent role, Dean served as academy coach at Maplewood High School in Nashville. Superintendent Kevin Walston said in a statement that Dean’s experience and proven track record in ensuring collaborating with local businesses and maintaining long-range partnerships made him the ideal candidate for this position. The Danbury Career Academy is expected to open in fall 2024. Residents voted in June for $164 million in bonding for the middle and high school at the Cartus property. Negotiations for the building are still underway.

