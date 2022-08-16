ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
A motorcyclist died when he lost control in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Thomas Launderville, from St. Paul, was killed in the crash on Highway 280.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, he was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy. 280 at about 2:10 a.m. when he lost control on the curve to eastbound Interstate 94.

His bike came to a rest in the grass median, with the driver suffering fatal injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. However, police say alcohol was a factor in the crash and Launderville was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

