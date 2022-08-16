ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds after PGA Tour pro calls for LIV Golf to get OWGR points

It looks as though the debates around the LIV Golf Invitational Series will continue for a little while longer, after a judge set a tentative trial date for January 2024. It's no doubt a huge blow for the LIV players who had hoped that this mess would have been sorted out before next year's FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best

Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter

Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to practice chipping with a walnut in between shots?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On our league course, there’s a par 3 with several walnut trees near the green. If you hit your ball over there in late summer or early fall, many walnuts, a bit larger than a golf ball, are scattered on the ground. Can I practice chipping them while waiting my turn? — Tony Brajdic, Sarver, Pa.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Straight Line#From The Top#The One And Only
Golf.com

3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close

I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
METUCHEN, NJ
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points

Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
Golf.com

How these 3 tips helped a 10 handicap become a better ball-striker

Before summer and golf season kicked into gear on Long Island, I frequented GOLFTEC to whip my game into shape. Frankly, I went in not knowing what caused the ball-striking issues I was having on the course. It was a guessing game. For years, I put off taking lessons. I...
SPORTS
Golf.com

Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment

The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
GOLF
Golf.com

This transitional golf polo will take you from summer to fall golf in a breeze

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, in our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
APPAREL
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
GOLF
Golf.com

He broke down after his semifinal win at the U.S. Amateur. The reason why will break your heart.

Ben Carr uses a special marker, to remember his father who passed away in 2019. But at the start of his U.S. Amateur semifinal match, he had no idea where it was. “On the first tee… I couldn’t find it,” Carr told NBC Sports’ Smiley Kaufman after his match. “I emptied out my pockets, there was nothing. I emptied out my bag. I couldn’t find it in my bag.”
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy