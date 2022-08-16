Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds after PGA Tour pro calls for LIV Golf to get OWGR points
It looks as though the debates around the LIV Golf Invitational Series will continue for a little while longer, after a judge set a tentative trial date for January 2024. It's no doubt a huge blow for the LIV players who had hoped that this mess would have been sorted out before next year's FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best
Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter
Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to practice chipping with a walnut in between shots?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On our league course, there’s a par 3 with several walnut trees near the green. If you hit your ball over there in late summer or early fall, many walnuts, a bit larger than a golf ball, are scattered on the ground. Can I practice chipping them while waiting my turn? — Tony Brajdic, Sarver, Pa.
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
golfmagic.com
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
golfmagic.com
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points
Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
golfmagic.com
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Rickie Fowler has rebuffed LIV Golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | Opinion
Rickie Fowler has resisted LIV Golf to this point, but the former top-10 golfer hasn't shut the door completely, either.
Golf.com
How these 3 tips helped a 10 handicap become a better ball-striker
Before summer and golf season kicked into gear on Long Island, I frequented GOLFTEC to whip my game into shape. Frankly, I went in not knowing what caused the ball-striking issues I was having on the course. It was a guessing game. For years, I put off taking lessons. I...
Golf.com
Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment
The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
Golf.com
How It Works: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters offer premium craftsmanship and max forgiveness
Odyssey first introduced the Tri-Hot line in the early 2000s, featuring putters made of a multi-material construction to achieve a more forgiving putterhead and to promote a better end-over-end roll. The line has since returned with the latest Tri-Hot 5K putters (One, Two, Three, Double Wide and Triple Wide; from...
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Golf.com
Amateur cards hole-in-one with one of the wildest scorecards you’ll ever see
Even on our worst days on the course, there’s always that one shot that keeps us coming back. Amateur golfer Na Liu recently experienced that phenomenon — but she took it to the utmost extreme. To say Liu’s showing at the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur was rough would be...
Inside the Meeting: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Leading Effort to Create 18-Event PGA Tour Circuit With $20 Million Purses
According to two sources with knowledge of the players-only meeting earlier this week, PGA Tour players plan to make several bold suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan.
Golf.com
This transitional golf polo will take you from summer to fall golf in a breeze
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, in our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
Golf.com
He broke down after his semifinal win at the U.S. Amateur. The reason why will break your heart.
Ben Carr uses a special marker, to remember his father who passed away in 2019. But at the start of his U.S. Amateur semifinal match, he had no idea where it was. “On the first tee… I couldn’t find it,” Carr told NBC Sports’ Smiley Kaufman after his match. “I emptied out my pockets, there was nothing. I emptied out my bag. I couldn’t find it in my bag.”
