Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Judge Rules Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood & Attorneys Can Question Her Finances In Court
Lisa Marie Presley may have a tricky court battle coming her way. A judge recently ruled in her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's favor, allowing the musician and his attorneys to allow "live evidence" and open questioning of the famous offspring's finances. According to court documents via Radar, Lockwood has requested an increased amount to his spousal support, citing that Presley has been making a reported $3.2 million each year. According to her ex, this amount included $900k for a book deal, more than a million from a settlement, and “she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44
A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him
For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Chuck Norris’ Kids: Meet The Action Stars 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest
Chuck Norris has been an action legend for decades. After building his career as a martial artist, Chuck, 82, stepped into the movie world in the 70s, starring alongside other film icons like Bruce Lee in the classic The Way of the Dragon. Throughout the 80s, he continued to appear in many more popular flicks, before landing a role in one of his most popular parts in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.
guitar.com
Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on. The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage but have been in and out of court for years arguing over everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at...
‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Only Complaint’ With the Series
“The Andy Griffith Show” was a popular sitcom back in the 60s. One of the stars of the show was Don Knotts, who portrayed Griffith’s cousin Barney Fife. Knotts revealed what his one complaint while doing the show was. Barney Fife was a Deputy Sheriff in the show....
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
The Daily South
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stuns in Behind-the-Scenes Picture
Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak is going green these days as she stuns in a gorgeous green dress, sharing with her Instagram fans a message that she is “back at it”. We can only hope that Maggie, the daughter of Wheel host Pat Sajak, will keep it up as she’s back at it. And, it’s important to note that green is most definitely the TV personality’s color!
