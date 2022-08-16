ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2d ago

The state of Georgia’s financial plan is fine as is, and balanced!! Kemp’s the right man for us…Abrams move to California and take Soros money with you

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17

Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

Georgia joins nationwide fight against robocalls

ATLANTA — Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunication companies that bring in a majority of foreign robocalls to the U.S. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on...
GEORGIA STATE
Raphael Warnock
Stacey Abrams
WRDW-TV

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Rentry from Prison Programs Make Gains

Last month was Reentry Awareness Month in Georgia. Governor Kemp approved — for the sixth year, though most of us are still largely unaware — “a proclamation to observe July as Reentry Awareness Month throughout the state” (see here). The Proclamation acknowledges that “over 4.2 million Georgians have a criminal record” and that by “eliminating the stigmas associated with having a criminal record and promoting compassion and kindness, we can help returning citizens strive for brighter futures.”
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia names new head of GBI

Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE

