norm
2d ago
The state of Georgia’s financial plan is fine as is, and balanced!! Kemp’s the right man for us…Abrams move to California and take Soros money with you
Reply
14
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
WXIA 11 Alive
COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17
Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
appenmedia.com
Georgia joins nationwide fight against robocalls
ATLANTA — Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunication companies that bring in a majority of foreign robocalls to the U.S. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on...
Allstate’s rate increase exploits loophole in state law, Georgia insurance commissioner says
Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner says Allstate is taking advantage of a loophole in Georgia law to dramatically raise auto insurance rates for customers. “We think it’s outrageous, but they are using a loophole in current state law,” State Insurance Commissioner John King told WSB on Wednesday. Allstate is...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
nowhabersham.com
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for Georgia’s EV charging network
(GA Recorder) — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details – such as where exactly the...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Atlanta Daily World
Georgia Rentry from Prison Programs Make Gains
Last month was Reentry Awareness Month in Georgia. Governor Kemp approved — for the sixth year, though most of us are still largely unaware — “a proclamation to observe July as Reentry Awareness Month throughout the state” (see here). The Proclamation acknowledges that “over 4.2 million Georgians have a criminal record” and that by “eliminating the stigmas associated with having a criminal record and promoting compassion and kindness, we can help returning citizens strive for brighter futures.”
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 125; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 4 more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 125 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announces some Georgians to get extra $350 check
More checks could soon be coming your way. Gov. Brian Kemp announced some of Georgia's most vulnerable residents are getting another $350.
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator
ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
Americus Times-Recorder
Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System
The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb CEO Thurmond announces starting salary boost to make DeKalb police, firefighters highest-paid in Georgia
DECATUR, GA— Today, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5-percent starting salary increase for all sworn police officers, making them the highest paid among large local governments in the state. “Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” CEO Thurmond said. “Our Keep...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia names new head of GBI
Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
Comments / 17