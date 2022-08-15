Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Masks will stay on at JCPS next week as COVID-19 level remains high in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students, faculty and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools will need to stay masked next week as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk category for COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) community level metrics have Jefferson County in "red," meaning Kentucky's...
Wave 3
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
wdrb.com
JCPS looking to new safety administrators to build relationships, secure schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Latanya Collins spent three years working as a mental health practitioner at Jefferson County Public Schools. Entering her fourth year at Kentucky's largest public school district, she decided to make a career change. Collins is now one of 60 new school safety administrators assigned to JCPS schools, part of the district's comprehensive security protocols implemented during the 2022-23 school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
WBKO
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
wdrb.com
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
WLWT 5
New Kentucky law lets school districts use mental health as reason for excused absences
FLORENCE, Ky. — Alex Perry is a rising senior at the Ignite Institute in Boone County. Like many of her peers, Perry said the last couple of years have been rough. "Personally, I feel like going through the two years of COVID, I struggled a lot with mental health issues," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
JCPS planning to put new audio, security tool in the hands of teachers this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowen Elementary Schoolteacher Shellina Urrutia no longer rests her voice after long days of leading classes for her fourth-graders thanks to the Audio Enhancement device that hangs from her neck. "Before having it, I would have to project my voice a lot, sometimes so much so...
wdrb.com
Catholic schools back in session in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday. School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.
wdrb.com
KDA awarded $5.4M grant to help food-insecure Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been awarded a $5.4 million grant to help underserved residents in Kentucky. The $5,491,119 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to purchase food for food banks throughout Kentucky, and expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at nonprofit organizations.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
spectrumnews1.com
School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
10 THINGS YOU MUST DO AT THE 2022 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR
Look! One of my favorite things about the Kentucky State Fair is the endless array of farm animals on display. My first stop, every single time I go to the fair, is the rabbit judging. I grew up in a family that raised rabbits, so we always had about thirty...
Comments / 0