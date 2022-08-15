ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
wdrb.com

JCPS looking to new safety administrators to build relationships, secure schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Latanya Collins spent three years working as a mental health practitioner at Jefferson County Public Schools. Entering her fourth year at Kentucky's largest public school district, she decided to make a career change. Collins is now one of 60 new school safety administrators assigned to JCPS schools, part of the district's comprehensive security protocols implemented during the 2022-23 school year.
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
WBKO

Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
wdrb.com

Catholic schools back in session in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday. School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.
wdrb.com

KDA awarded $5.4M grant to help food-insecure Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been awarded a $5.4 million grant to help underserved residents in Kentucky. The $5,491,119 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to purchase food for food banks throughout Kentucky, and expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at nonprofit organizations.
My 1053 WJLT

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com

School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
WBKR

10 THINGS YOU MUST DO AT THE 2022 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR

Look! One of my favorite things about the Kentucky State Fair is the endless array of farm animals on display. My first stop, every single time I go to the fair, is the rabbit judging. I grew up in a family that raised rabbits, so we always had about thirty...
